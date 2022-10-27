Naruto creator confirms new Manga series Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls is a forthcoming manga written by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata and illustrated by Natsuo Sai, best known for his work on Psycho Pass. The series will begin publication on Friday, October 29, 2022, and will be available on Shonen Jump+.

This article contains spoilers from the Naruto and Boruto series.

The occasion of the 20th anniversary of Naruto has generated buzz amongst fans for some time now. On top of that, Kishimoto has disclosed that many projects are in the works to mark the occasion. Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls is one of them.

Kishimoto has confirmed that the new manga series Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls will be available soon

What to expect from the manga?

Shonen Jump @shonenjump NEW SERIES ALERT!

The plot will pick up after Naruto becomes the 7th Hokage. It will center on a rare vacation that Kakashi and Guy take together after dedicating their lives to serving Konoha.

The Academy being closed to make preparations to host a Five Kage Summit in Konohagakure will allow them to visit a hot spring and relax. Mirai, Asuma Sarutobi's daughter, will accompany them as a bodyguard at Naruto's request.

After the drama and tension of the Naruto series, this manga will narrate a slice-of-life story. It will be a heartwarming tale about three busy characters on their way to unwind for a few days.

Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai in Boruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls is an adaptation of Hinata and Kishimoto's light novel Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls. The novel was intended to be the first in a series of novels connecting the Naruto series to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. It later became a part of the Naruto Shinden series.

The announcement has received positive feedback from fans

Kakashi and Guy in Naruto (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Naruto fans have already seen a visual adaptation of the novel in the sequel series Boruto. However, many people mistook it for a filler arc when, in fact, it is canon.

Others who are dissatisfied with the anime series in general, too, are looking forward to the spinoff. To many people's dismay, the anime had also introduced several changes and only partly adapted the novel. So they are expecting a faithful adaptation this time around.

Fans will undoubtedly enjoy Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls.

