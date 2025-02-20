Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8: Takumi meets the king as Sidonia makes its first attack

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 was expected to focus primarily on protagonist Takumi Iruma and his new alchemist-in-training, Reyva. Officially released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the latest episode did give some focus to the pair, but not nearly as much nor in the way which fans expected.

Ad

Instead, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 focused on highlighting Takumi’s success thus far, specifically via his meeting with King Lobos Barcula. However, this also led to more exposure by Takumi, resulting in a nearly deadly confrontation between his group and presumably Sidonian forces in the episode’s final scenes.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 sees Sidonia almost kill Takumi and his allies with an ambush

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 began with Takumi Iruma and Reyva working on building the king’s carriage together. He taught and encouraged her as they went along, with Sofia Sylphid watching from nearby. King Lobos Barcula then found Takumi and asked about the carriage before formally introducing himself. This shocked Takumi greatly, as the king explained he had no desire to meet Takumi in the constraints of formality.

Ad

Lobos then thanked Takumi for his help in fixing the Royal Capital’s sewer problem, apologizing for not being able to thank him properly due to the attention it would attract. Takumi was relieved to see the King also didn’t stand on airs, with Takumi leaving shortly after being given a reward. The King then ordered word of Takumi’s presence in the castle today to be kept secret in order to keep Takumi as safe from Sidonia and the Church of Divine Light as possible.

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 then saw Takumi purchase the mansion he had been renting, making it officially his and his allies’ home. Maria and Sofia then rejected their wages from him yet again, expressing their love and devotion for him as reasons why they don’t need to be paid. Focus then shifted to Sidonia in the present, where they obtained one of Takumi’s purification plates by sneaking into the Royal Capital of Bakilatos.

Ad

Reyva proves immediately helpful to Takumi's alchemy work in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 (Image via Studio Comet)

Sidonia’s leaders decided to quickly take action against Takumi, who was speaking with Reyva about her getting registered at the adventurer’s guild. Takumi was then asked to name his party, but expressed concern over how they were still incomplete and not aiming to be adventurers. However, the Guildmaster Barack volunteered to train Takumi so he could both become stronger and think of a team name.

Ad

However, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 saw Barack continue rejecting the names Takumi suggested. Later that day, he asked his allies for advice, but was only given worse suggestions than what he came up with. Sofia became angry to see Takumi treated like this, but he calmed her down by pointing out how effective the training was. Focus then shifted back to Sidonia, but ten months from Takumi’s present time.

Ad

Yamato was seen training, seemingly impressing those watching including Akira. Akane continued maintaining her distance from her fellow heroes, instead returning to her room to read the Church of Divine Lights scripture. She revealed that she had learnt of the Church of Creation’s beliefs from traveling merchants, questioning what her role in Sidonia’s goals are likewise given the differences.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 then returned to Takumi, who made weapons for Reyva and Maple for adventuring. He was then offered an escort quest by the guild which was requested by the Papek Company. Takumi agreed at his allies’ behest, and was also told to come up with a party name by the time he returned. Takumi and co set off shortly thereafter, traveling with one of Papek’s employees.

Ad

He grew excited to learn that the town they were headed to, called Kilbus, explored both milk and cheese. After making a soup for them with these ingredients, Takumi elected to purchase a significant amount of them to bring home. He also discussed how at home he felt in this new world, electing to never go back to his old life. He added that he likely thought of this because of the milk and cheese making him nostalgic for his world.

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 then saw Takumi ask Sofia if she ever got nostalgic for her hometown. However, Sofia instead pointed out how the present makes her too happy to focus on the past, thanks to both what Takumi did for her and the friends she made as a result of meeting him. Maria, Reyva, Maple, and Camellia each expressed similar sentiments, prompting Takumi to in turn thank Lady Nolyn for her role in his new life.

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 sees Takumi's team finally get a name (Image via Studio Comet)

This led to him realizing that their team name should be the Wings of Nolyn, which everyone agreed to after Takumi likened the name back to their conversation. They returned home two nights later, where paralysis poison had filled the mansion and caught them off guard. As their assailants were about to kill Takumi, Maple saved him from his pocket dimension, in turn allowing him to save the others.

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 saw Maple reveal she saw some other enemies outside wandering around after bringing Camellia to her stable. Sofia asserted that this was a planned attack, with Takumi asking her to let the adventurer’s guild know. Barack urged him to report this incident to Lord Godwin, calling this the worst kind of trouble there is as the episode ended.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 is exciting for the fact that it seems to be pushing Takumi and Sidonia towards a grand confrontation. The latter being presumably responsible for the attack on the former further suggests this, as does Takumi seemingly reporting this incident to Lord Godwin. Excitingly, fans may finally see some high-stakes action as the anime’s first season enters its homestretch.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback