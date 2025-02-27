Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 is set to release on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Lady Nolyn’s plan revealed and the original time of Takumi’s summoning at hand, fans can expect the action to intensify in the final few episodes of season 1.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 has at least confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 release date and time

Takumi's final ally will likely be introduced in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 5 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 6 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10

The time of Takumi and co's original summoning may come to pass in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 (Image via Studio Comet)

The Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season . Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 began with Takumi and Marquis Godwin discussing the Divine Light Squadron’s attack on his home. With it being confirmed that Sidonia and the Church of Divine Light were involved, Takumi was given extra protection and security. This led to him inventing a magical device which would block anyone not registered from entering their property, which Reyva and Sofia helped him out with.

He decided to find a tank or attacker to enlist, eventually deciding on getting a golem since he got new magic which would allow him to make one capable of following complex orders. This eventually led to him finding and taming a Stone Golem, which was especially significant as it guarded ruins devoted to Lady Nolyn. He then got to work redesigning its armor, eventually stylizing it after a mecha as Sidonia’s heroes were shown to have become incredibly strong.

Takumi then sat Maria, Sofia, and Reyva down, saying he’d free them from their contracts and pay them (and Reyva’s village) lump sums of wages. He attributed this to the fact that he’d be putting them in danger, which all three protested on. Takumi eventually realized he was projecting onto them, taking his words back. The episode ended with Lady Nolyn revealing she did all this for Takumi so he could prevent a coming war caused by Sidonia’s actions.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 10 should open up with a continued focus on Takumi and his allies as their next adventure is revealed. This will likely lead to the introduction of the other beastfolk besides Reyva seen in promotional material.

The episode should also give more focus to both Lady Nolyn and the Holy Empire of Sidonia given recent developments. Likewise, fans can expect to learn more about the coming war in between the focus on Takumi meeting his eventual final ally. The episode will likely end by beginning that process of making her his ally, setting up its completion early in the next release.

