Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9: Lady Nolyn's plan for Takumi revealed as the Summoning's time approaches

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 was expected to focus on the fallout of the Divine Light Squadron’s attempted murder of Takumi Iruma and his allies. Officially released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the installment did indeed focus on this, primarily via Takumi’s actions after.

However, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 also focused on Sidonia and Lady Nolyn, the latter of whom finally revealed her plan for Takumi. Likewise, Sidonia revealed that there wasn’t much time until the point at which Takumi and Sidonia’s heroes— Akira, Akane, and Yamato— were finally summoned to this world.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 sees Takumi try to push his friends away

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 began with confirmation that the people who assaulted Takumi Iruma were the Divine Light Squadron of the Church of Divine Light. In other words, the Holy Empire of Sidonia had officially made an attempt on Takumi’s life.

Measures were then taken to ensure heightened security measures and Takumi’s safety. However, rumors of the assault quickly spread, along with a lie that he had a bounty on him.

This led the guild to warn Takumi that some adventurers may come after him, which he in turn shared with the rest of his party. While they were unbothered, Takumi expressed concern, both for his safety and relying on knights to stand guard.

This led Takumi to suggest making a magical device to keep anyone not registered with it off the property. Sofia suggested looking for an attacker or tank to cover adventuring, caveating it couldn’t be a man, which he agreed to.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 saw Sofia suggest returning to Mulan’s once more before they all headed off to bed. Takumi, however, went right to work on making the magic device for the house, which Sofia noticed from her bedroom at night.

She likewise joined Takumi and Reyva as they began working on the device, even proving to be a big help despite her lack of alchemic skills.

Reyva proves to be useful to Takumi as an alchemy apprentice yet again in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 (Image via Studio Comet)

After completing the device, Takumi maxed out his Mana Manipulation skill, giving him the Spell Control skill instead. He then revealed that leveling this new skill up may allow him to create a golem’s control core, in turn giving them guards they can use to protect them, which can also take complex instruction.

The Holy Empire of Sidonia was then seen in the present reacting to the Divine Light Squadron’s failed assault.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 saw Lady Elizabeth’s father, Sidonia’s leader, dismayed that the Squadron was captured rather than killed. Suspecting that they were ousted to the Kingdom of Barcula, Lady Elizabeth suggested focusing on their own plans and ignoring Barcula for now.

Homer, the mage reporting to them, then revealed they found a magic circle written in the ruins, and believed they could activate it to perform a summoning.

Homer estimated it would take three months at the longest to gather the mana required to perform the summoning. Meanwhile, Takumi and Reyva were struggling with creating a golem’s control core, with him concluding he needed to first raise his skill level.

However, Maple then suggested taming a stray golem, which he hadn’t thought of. Sofia reported that he could find Stone and Iron Golems in various areas, including dungeons, the first Takumi heard of them.

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 saw him cover up his ignorance, as he said they should pursue an Iron Golem in the dungeons. This, however, necessitated they find a tank or attacker to go with them, as they had discussed earlier.

The group instead looked for a Stone Golem, eventually finding a stray guardian-class one. The group made their move on it, but Takumi ordered them to wait as he approached the golem, asserting they had a connection.

The golem seemingly confirmed this by showing no hostility to Takumi, leading him to suspect it guarded ruins that were devoted to Lady Nolyn. Likewise, Takumi instantly tamed it without any issue, naming it Titan, with Titan then asking to be given a more versatile body, before shrinking down so it could enter a city.

Maple asked Takumi to make Titan able to speak, which he agreed to, as the focus shifted to Sidonia several months after Takumi’s present time.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 saw Yamato and Akira having become strong to the point where they took out all their other training partners by themselves. Akane still watched with disdain from the sidelines, and accused them of being shameless as they left with several women.

Takumi then got to work on Titan’s new body, but revealed to Maria, Sofia, and Reyva that he intended to dissolve their contracts because of the danger he’ll put them in.

Takumi's group threatens to split apart in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 (Image via Studio Comet)

They were upset at this, asking who’d protect him. He argued Titan would likewise, and urged them to live together somewhere else happily, assuring they’d get a lump sum of wages and that Reyva’s village would receive a payment also.

Maria, however, refused this and asked why he always prioritized them over himself. He said it’s because they’re all precious to him, but Maria argued he should then ask them to overcome this challenge with him.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 saw Takumi begin crying at this, as Maria began fully sobbing. Sofia then spoke to Takumi, urging him to understand that this was the cruelest thing he could ever say to them.

Takumi recognized this and apologized for projecting it onto them, asking if he could take it back, which they agreed to. Takumi then gave Titan his new body, made of adamantite and mythril, and obviously modeled after a Gundam.

Lady Nolyn was shown to be observing this from her world and upset that his tastes ran wild here. Another goddess then approached her, and revealed that traces of Anat’s existence have been observed, even though she shouldn’t exist at all and was becoming an evil spirit.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 ended with Nolyn revealing her plan for Takumi to stop the imminent war coming as a result of Sidonia’s actions, and Anat’s birth.

Final thoughts

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 serves as an informative episode that also furthers the narrative in a significant way. Likewise, the reveal of Lady Nolyn’s plan for Takumi teases some major action to come in the final episodes.

Fans can expect season 1 to fully finish with the setup for the coming war, allowing season 2 to open with it.

