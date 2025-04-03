Is the Death Devil a Primal Fear in Chainsaw Man? Explained

The Chainsaw Man manga has become one of the most popular series in current times. It is an action-packed series that features humans (and a few devils) fighting against the Devils in order to protect society. Among the Devils, the Four Horsemen have been reputed to be the strongest, with the latest reveal of one of the Horsemen, the Death Devil.

The Four Horsemen include the Control Devil, the Famine Devil, the War Devil, and the Death Devil. Coming to the Death Devil, fans have often wondered the question, "Is the Death Devil a Primal Fear?" Yes, the Death Devil does fall under the category of being a Primal Fear. To answer more elaborately, here's why.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Death's Primal Fear status in Chainsaw Man, explained

Falling Devil, Darkness Devil, and Aging Devil from the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

To understand why the Death Devil from Chainsaw Man can be considered a Primal Fear, it is key to understand what a Primal Fear is. Primal Fear is the category used to describe the Devils that are born from the natural fears of the human conscious or subconscious mind.

While these Devils can feel pain and can be weakened or controlled, they inherently cannot die. They have immense powers among other Devils, due to their status of being a Primal Fear. The category of primal fear correlates to fears that have been present in humans for as long as it can be remembered.

Death, just like every other aspect of fear, like Falling, Darkness, and Aging are constant fear that human beings possess. The fear of a certain aspect is what makes the Devil of that type gain more power. The ever-constant fear of death is what makes the Death Devil so powerful.

What Death's Horsemen and Primal Fear status suggest, explored

Makima, Yoru, and Fami, alongside the Death Devil, are the Four Horsemen (Image via Mappa/Shueisha)

Alongside being a primal fear, the Death Devil is also one of the Four Horsemen. The Four Horsemen consist of the most powerful Devils in the series, namely- the Control Devil Makima, the War Devil Yoru, the Famine Devil Fami, and the Death Devil. However, only the Death Devil was given the dual status of being a primal fear and one of the Four Horsemen.

Given these facts presented in the manga, the Death Devil's distinguished title gives her a status above the other Devils. A duality in status may also hint towards the origins of the Four Horsemen. Apart from the Death Devil, every other member's powers derive from some sort of fear that living beings have both consciously and subconsciously.

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter 198 reveals the Death Devil (Image via Shueisha)

Fami's powers are derived from hunger and starvation, which are definitely one of the fears living beings have. Similarly, Yoru's powers come from the concept of war and destruction. Both these aspects have somewhat of a link with death, as the ultimate result ends in them. However, Makima's powers of control are a bit far-fetched, yet still one of the things a living being fears.

All the above may hint towards the members of the Four Horsemen being ex-primal fears, but have gained enough power to distinguish themselves. However, the Death Devil having both titles may be a suggestion towards how all the other Horsemen's powers end in a similar conclusion, death.

Final thoughts

While this article serves the purpose of answering the question about the Death Devil being a Primal Fear, the release of the latest chapter, 198, reveals her true identity. Fans started going wild upon knowing that the Death Devil is no one but Fami, the Famine Devil. This may also present the opportunity for a lot more might be revealed about the Devils, specifically about the Four Horsemen.

With the ongoing manga series still rolling, fans await in anticipation for the next chapter and more reveals about the Death Devil character. The story can be expected to take unexpected turns, creating thrill and suspense.

