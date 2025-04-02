Chainsaw Man Chapter 199: What to expect

Following what is very arguably the most unexpected twist in the series thus far, Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 will likely dedicate itself to expounding on this by focusing on the true Death Devil. The issue will likely see her further converse with the true Famine Devil Fami, explaining what her true goals are, why she is seemingly unable to die, and more.

Ad

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow some series to develop regular spoiler processes.

However, there is one direction Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. The true Death Devil, whom fans once thought was Famine Devil Fami, will likely spend most of the issue educating Fakesaw Man and the true Famine Devil Fami on what her plan is.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 likely to see the true Death Devil reveal her true plan, motivations, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 will likely open up with a continued focus on the true Death Devil as she lectures at Fakesaw Man and the true Famine Devil Fami. Death will likely explain why she tried removing her internal organs to die, in turn giving fans a better idea of what her plans and goals are. More likely than not, this focus will confirm that Death truly did try taking her own life to save humanity, but found herself unable to do so.

Ad

Likewise, this should naturally lead into Death explaining why she wants to save humanity despite Nostradamus’ prophecy about her. Death should reveal that the prophecy isn’t about her, but another of the Four Horsemen Devils who has big plans for humanity. In turn, this would implicitly confirm that War Devil Yoru is the Great King of Terror mentioned in Nostradamus’ prophecy. Given the plot twist of Death’s identity, this would explain her confusing actions.

Ad

Fakesaw Man will likely interject here, speaking as if he knows the Death Devil personally by calling her Fami. Death should approach Fakesaw Man here while lecturing that he was a good pawn, but she no longer has any significant use for him. Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 should reveal Fakesaw Man’s true identity to either be Haruka Iseumi, or that of the teenager who claimed to be Chainsaw Man on national television. The latter would likely be named here also.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This should prompt Fami to begin explaining what her goals for the Chainsaw Man Church were, but be interrupted as more people gather around them. Falling will likely try to attack, but Death should stop her by saying there’s no reason to fight and everything they needed to accomplish here has been done. As they depart, the true Famine Devil Fami will likely call out to Death, either trying to reason with her or swearing to stop her.

Ad

Focus should then shift to Denji and Asa Mitaka in the issue’s final moments, showing them to have grown much closer. Dialogue should indicate that Yoru hasn’t reappeared since Asa last took control of her body back, prompting Yoru to call out to Asa. This will likely terrify Asa enough that Yoru can take control of their shared body with ease. The issue should then end with Yoru telling Denji that the Death Devil has arrived, and their battle will soon begin.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback