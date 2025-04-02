Chainsaw Man chapter 199: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 is set to release on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the incredibly shocking reveal of the Death Devil’s true identity, fans are expecting an extremely eventful and informative follow-up issue.

Sadly, no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 199 are available at the time of this article’s writing, and are unlikely to come period given the series' digital release nature. Thankfully, there is at least officially confirmed release information for the issue, thanks to official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 199, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 might see the Death Devil (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Most overseas readers will see the issue released locally during the daytime on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Very few international audiences will instead see the issue become readable in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 199

War Devil Yoru will likely reappear in Chainsaw Man chapter 199, sensing that the Death Devil has revealed herself (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services are free, but restrict readers to the first and latest three issues of the manga. The Shonen Jump+ app grants readers access to Fujimoto's in its entirety, but charges a relatively inexpensive monthly subscription fee in exchange.

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 began immediately where the last issue ended, with the supposed Death Devil trying to bribe Fakesaw Man into letting her go. He called money a worthless illusion, prompting her to say she had to save mankind right away. He critiqued her idea of salvation being slaughtering all of mankind, saying he and the Justice Devil (i.e., Fire Devil) saw right through her.

He then said people choose to persevere and live in this hellish world because it’s full of hope. Calling himself Chainsaw Man, he says he came from hell to protect mankind’s hope from the likes of her. Death then regenerates herself by absorbing the lifeforce of some ants. However, she then shockingly introduced herself as the Famine Devil Fami. Fakesaw wanted to confirm this, prompting her to begin saying Death was actually her sister.

As she said so, the true Death Devil, formerly Famine Devil Fami, appeared with the Falling Devil at her side. She then instructed the Falling Devil to attack, prompting her to whip up a plate of food for Fami. Death then apologized to Fami for using her name, while Fami tried convincing her to die if she still felt anything for humanity. The issue ended with Fami revealing she took out all her organs in an attempt to die, but still couldn’t.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 199 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 199 will most likely begin with a continued focus on the conversation between the now-properly named Death and Famine Devils. Death will likely explain the reason behind her continued survival despite the massive, gaping hole in her torso and her lack of internal organs.

Chapter 199 should also see Fakesaw, who is all but confirmed to be a Chainsaw Man Church member at this point, grow upset with Death. She’ll likely respond by saying he played his role well, but she no longer has any use for him, revealing his name in the process. The issue will likely end with her beginning to reveal what her true plans have been all along, as focus shifts to War Devil Yoru sensing that Death has revealed herself.

