Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc announces October 2025 US release date

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that it has acquired the rights to Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc. According to the latest announcement, the film will open in the USA theatres on October 29, 2025. In addition, the movie will be theatrically released earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24, 2025.

It was previously announced during the Anime Japan 2025 that Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc would premiere in Japan on September 19, 2025. Notably, the MAPPA studio-produced movie serves as an adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga series. The film specifically covers the Bomb Girl arc from the manga.

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc set to open on October 29, 2025, in the USA and on September 24, 2025, in more than 80 countries

According to the latest announcement from Sony Pictures on its official X handle (@SonyPictures), Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc, based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's eponymous manga series, will exclusively premiere in the USA on October 29, 2025. The film will also hit the international theatres in more than 80 countries on September 24 this year.

Prior to this announcement, the official staff held a White Stage at the Anime Japan 2025, where they announced the September 19, 2025 premiere date for the movie in Japan. As such, fans won't have to wait a long time to watch the movie on international shores.

Reze, as seen in the movie's second teaser trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Tatsuya Yoshihara, who previously directed episodes 4 and 10 of the Chainsaw Man television anime series and directed the Black Clover anime and Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime, is set to direct the Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc at Studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko also returns from the TV series as the film's Screenwriter.

The returning staff members include Masato Nakazono as the Assistant Director, Kazutaka Sugiyama as the Character Designer, Sota Yamazaki and Sun as the Sub Character Designers (they were the Chief Animation Directors for the TV series), Shoichi as the Main Animator, and Kensuke Ushio as the Music Composer.

Other staff members include Sota Shigetsugu as the action animation director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama and Riki Matsuura as the Devi Designers, Yusuke Takeda as the Art Director, Aya Yamamoto in Costume Design, Naomi Nakano as the Color Designer, Masahiro Tamai and Daiki Watanabe as 3DCG Directors, TOHO as the distributor, Teppei Ito as the Compositing Director, Riku in Color Script, and Masato Yoshitake as the Editor.

According to the synopsis posted on the movie's official site, Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc will show Denji's encounter with Reze, a girl who works in a cafe, after his dream date with Makima. In other words, the movie will cover the Bomb Girl Arc from the manga and focus on Denji's dynamics with Reze.

