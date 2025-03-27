Chainsaw Man Reze movie new teaser breakdown: Everything you may have missed

The Chainsaw Man Reze movie is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 in the animanga sphere. Following the success of the series' first season, hopes are high for the upcoming film. Furthering this is the fact that an animation giant like MAPPA has taken on the Chainsaw Man project. Like most MAPPA ventures, the first season of the anime featured stunning animation and a well-paced story.

Now, instead of a second season, the studio has chosen to go the movie route. As evident by the name, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie will cover the heavily awaited Bomb Girl Arc. Fans of the series and newcomers are excited to see Reze make her anime debut, and to generate further hype, a new teaser recently dropped, featuring a not-so-distant future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man Reze movie teaser breakdown

MAPPA released a new Chainsaw Man Reze movie teaser, and the fandom is at the edge of their seats. Prior to this, anticipation was being fueled through promotional artwork and visuals before the studio officially dropped the first bomb. Just 30 seconds long, the new teaser showcases enough to convey that the upcoming movie will be nothing less than explosive.

As a brief overview, the Bomb Girl Arc is the 5th arc of the Public Safety Saga. It spans about 14 chapters of the manga and witnesses the introduction of a mega-favourite character, Reze. Initially introduced as a girl who takes a fancy to protagonist Denji, it isn't long before her true motives are revealed. This arc was enough for fans to fall head over heels for Reze and understandably so.

The first half of the teaser features Reze asking Denji out on a date, even offering him a white flower and expressing that she likes him. Fans are also treated to Makima getting close to Denji, resting her head on his chest. The teaser then abruptly transitions to a violent battle between Bomb Girl vs Chainsaw Man, showcasing lots of explosions, glimpsing Aki Hayakawa, and even Beam.

Reze (Image via MAPPA)

All in all, the teaser gives to fans, especially veterans, a mostly clear picture of what to expect from the release - emotions and explosions. Reze's character is so deeply loved given her personality, relatability to Denji, her impressive powers, her actual romantic interest in Denji, and last but not least, the Bomb Girl Arc is chaotic, unexpectedly twisting and turning uey drawing on readers' emotions.

But truth be told, MAPPA cheekily teased Reze towards the end of Chainsaw Man Part I. Like many lovers of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series, they were aware of how much of a fan-favorite Reze is and leveraged that. Then again, at the time the Chainsaw Man Reze movie hadn't been announced, but looking back now, this little teaser was an indication that a Reze movie was already in the works.

Interestingly, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie isn't a spin-off or an additional piece of content. It is completely part of the story and picks up exactly where the first season left off, i.e., the Katana Man Arc.

Judging by the most recent developments, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie will likely feature the entirety of Reze's arc and possibly end on a cliffhanger, kicking off the International Assassins Arc.

In conclusion

Reze (Image via MAPPA)

The Chainsaw Man Reze movie is definitely on the list of the biggest anime film releases of 2025. Expectations are high given MAPPA’s renowned animation quality and the popularity of the Bomb Girl Arc. The decision to adapt this arc into a movie over a season implies confidence in its cinematic potential.

The teaser was successful in effectively building excitement, hinting at a blend of romance, action, and emotional depth, all defining characteristics of Reze’s character.

MAPPA’s earlier tease of Reze in Chainsaw Man Part I now appears to have been a well-thought out move, laying the groundwork for the upcoming movie. The film remains canon and part of the main story as it continues directly from the first season’s Katana Man Arc.

Whilst being a superb experience, the Chainsaw Man Reze movie could conclude by setting the stage for the International Assassins Arc, making it an important addition to the franchise.

