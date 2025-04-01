Fujimoto proves less is more in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (& the Death Devil is how)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 has taken the manga world by storm as it was revealed that Fami has been the Death Devil all along, which also proves a major writing lesson. That is the element of simplicity, as author Tatsuki Fujimoto made this key plot twist by having the character lie about her identity, which is very easy, and still managed to surprise most of the audience.

The vast majority of the readers never thought of the scenario that Chainsaw Man chapter 198 has established and never considered the possibility that she was lying either. This, in a way, also changes the perception of some things that were said in the second part, such as the Nostradamus prophecy, because now readers may question whether the story is presenting facts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining why less is more in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 thanks to the Death Devil twist

The Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (Image via Shueisha).

When it comes to the revelation made in Chainsaw Man chapter 198, it goes without saying that the majority of readers were not expecting Fami to be the real Death Devil. However, author Tatsuki Fujimoto proves that sometimes, the best moments of writing can be simple and straightforward, such as this character lying about her identity.

It never crossed people's minds that Fami could be lying about who she is, especially considering that she has control over the Falling and Guillotine Devils, who are commonly associated with dying. In that regard, something like the Nostradamus prophecy is also put into question because she lied about when Death was going to arrive, meaning that the entire situation could be false as well.

It is an element that can be expected in real life, but Fujimoto proved that not everything a character says needs to be true, thus keeping information away from the reader. It is a very good writing skill and is one that now generates a lot of questions regarding the future of the second part as a whole.

Details regarding the real Death Devil

Fami turned out to be Death all along (Image via Shueisha).

Naturally, a twist such as the one revealed in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 can only work if there are enough hints for that. For example, she was able to separate the souls of Asa Mitaka and Yoru at the aquarium, with souls obviously associated with life and death, and the Devils she manipulated throughout the story are usually associated with dying.

Furthermore, the events of the second part have led to the deaths of a lot of people, which could boost her powers and put her in a position of control. However, she also seems to want to enjoy life with her friends, which could suggest an ulterior motive for her actions beyond just causing destruction. However, that is something that the following chapters will have to address.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 highlights that not everything in writing has to be very complex to work. It shows a logical principle: not believing everything a character says. It is a basic idea but one that, when executed well, can surprise a lot of people.

