7 most memorable anime original moments from Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc so far

The most memorable anime original moments from the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc bring many unpredictable scenes for the manga readers, and they show how commendable the job Studio Ufotable has done, considering there were only nine chapters for this arc. Not only does it bring a fresh perspective, but also hooks the anime and manga fans at the same time.

The memorable moments range from garnering appreciation for the fight scenes between Muichiro with Sanemi and Obanai to Tanjiro asking insane questions to Giyu, which almost got a lot of attention from fans because of the slight humor the scenes had.

This article is a list of the seven most memorable anime original moments from the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc so far, which not only hooked the anime fans but also the manga readers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and has included information till the fourth episode of the fourth season.

Muichiro practices with Sanemi and Obanai, and Nakime Spying among anime original moments from the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc so far

1) Tanjiro Kamado convincing Giyu

Tanjiro Kamado trying to convince Giyu (Image via Ufotable)

In the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc, following Ubuyashiki's request, Tanjiro persistently stalks Giyu to convince him to join the Hashira training. Tanjiro, who deeply admires Giyu, learns that Giyu's guilt over Sabito's death during the Final Selection has made him reluctant to train.

Giyu reveals that Sabito, who trained with him under Urokodaki, sacrificed himself to save others, leaving Giyu burdened with guilt. Tanjiro empathizes and shares encouraging words reminiscent of Inosuke's support after Rengoku's death. This motivates Giyu to honor Sabito's wish for him to live fully. In the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc, the encounter poignantly mirrors Giyu's haunted past and the intrusive memories he carries.

2) Muichiro practices with Sanemi and Obanai

Sanemi and Obanai in the frame (Image via Ufotable)

The practice fight between Muichiro, Sanemi, and Obanai is an intense highlight of the Hashira Training arc. This sparring session showcases the high-level combat skills of the Hashira, each demonstrating unique techniques and strategies. Muichiro's swift movements contrast with Sanemi's strength and Obanai's agility.

Muichiro Tokito's outstanding performance raises the bar for the other Hashira, but Genya and Obanai's resistance creates obstacles. Tanjiro and Muichiro's synergy in training highlights their compatibility, yet the true significance lies in the broader implications beyond skill enhancement. Fans praised the studio as the arc only had nine chapters, and it was difficult to adopt original anime scenes for the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc.

3) Tanjiro's meeting with Kanamori

Tanjiro holding the sword sharpened by Kanamori (Image via Ufotable)

In the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc, a new scene depicts Ubuyashiki's aid to Muichiro Tokito in refining blade craftsmanship and orchestrating Kanamori's permanent assignment to the Mist Hashira. Tanjiro's meeting with Kanamori, the swordsmith, at Muichiro's residence emphasizes the crucial role of swordsmiths in the Demon Slayer Corps.

Kanamori's dedication to forging powerful swords is evident, and his interactions with Tanjiro provide insights into the craftsmanship behind their weapons. This encounter deepens Tanjiro's appreciation for the swordsmiths' hard work and the importance of maintaining their blades.

4) Airplane competition between Tanjiro and Muichiro

Airplane Competition between Tanjiro and Muichiro (Image via Ufotable)

During the Airplane Competition between Tanjiro and Muichiro, Tanjiro took a significant step by bonding with Muichiro over a shared hobby - paper aeroplanes made from origami paper. This heartwarming scene sees Tanjiro engaging in a paper airplane-throwing contest with the Mist Hashira in the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc, revealing Muichiro's playful and lighthearted side in a way that training matches couldn't achieve.

This scene brings humor to the series and strengthens the bond between the Demon Slayer crops, Muichiro, and Tanjiro. The playful competition serves to humanize the characters, showing that even the most dedicated warriors need moments of levity and connection.

5) Nakime spying

Nakime in the Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

Nakime's manipulation of the Infinity Castle allows her to spy on the Demon Slayer Corps, serving as Muzan's eyes and ears in the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc. This eerie moment underscores the constant danger posed by demons and their intelligence-gathering abilities.

Observing the Demon Slayers' training and strategies, Nakime adds tension by hinting at Muzan's looming threat and potential counteractions. This scene highlights the strategic nature of the ongoing war, emphasizing the battle's complexity beyond physical confrontation and showcasing the importance of intelligence and strategy in the conflict between demons and Demon Slayers.

6) Demon Slayer corps confessing their insecurities

Muichiro Tokito training the Demon Slayer crops (Image via Ufotable)

During a poignant moment, Demon Slayer Corps members gather to confide their deepest insecurities to Muichiro, highlighting vulnerability and solidarity among them. As they open up, viewers witness the inner struggles and fears plaguing these warriors, strengthening their bond as they offer support and understanding to one another. This raw and emotional exchange humanizes the characters and also emphasizes the psychological toll of their duty.

7) Sanemi and Obanai team-up

Sanemi and Obanai's team-up (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi and Obanai's team-up mission showcased their elite combat skills as they rescued a woman, battled numerous demons, and nearly stumbled upon Muzan's Infinity Castle in the Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc. Their fierce attacks and strategic coordination emphasized their status as formidable warriors, highlighting the strength of their teamwork and mutual respect.

This mission not only demonstrated their dedication and prowess in demon slaying but also underscored the vital importance of unity within the Demon Slayer Corps. The near discovery of Muzan's stronghold intensified the mission, emphasizing the constant threat posed by demons and the Corps' relentless pursuit of justice.

To conclude

The Demon Slayer-Hashira Training arc has offered fans numerous unforgettable moments that resonate deeply. From heartfelt confessions to exhilarating battles and instances of camaraderie, this arc illuminates the resilience and development of the Demon Slayer Corps members.

As the fans revisit these seven anime-original highlights, they are struck by the intricacies of the characters and the perpetual struggle against demons. These scenes serve not only to entertain but also to uplift and motivate, showcasing the unwavering strength found in friendship, resolve, and unity amidst adversity.

