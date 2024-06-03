Demon Slayer season 4's elevation of Muichiro, Sanemi, Obanai fight has fans singing Ufotable's praises

Given that Demon Slayer season 4 anime is adapting the Hashira Training Arc, Ufotable has been having to create anime-original content. This is because the story arc only has nine chapters, making it difficult for the studio to adapt an anime season with anime-original scenes.

Fortunately, Ufotable seemingly knows what it is doing as, unlike other animation studios, Ufotable has been getting a good reception despite the filler content. A similar fan reaction was seen following the release of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4, which depicted Obanai Iguro and Sanemi Shinazugawa going up against Muichiro Tokito.

Demon Slayer season 4: Why are fans singing praises of Ufotable?

Demon Slayer fans are singing praises of Ufotable for giving them anime-original scenes that have done justice to the manga series. The scenes in Demon Slayer season 4 have advanced the story perfectly by adding more depth. Additionally, the animation studio has used the manga content perfectly, as no part of the source material seems disconnected from the anime story.

As for the training scenes involving Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Muichiro Tokito, Ufotable previewed the training session in the previous episode, giving fans new storylines and developments to look forward to.

How fans reacted to Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4

Gyomei Himejima, as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Many fans loved the anime original scenes as they foreshadowed the possibility of more original content. Fans conveyed how they loved to see more anime original content involving other Hashira, especially Gyomei Himejima.

"Really loved this scene. A great snippet for what’s to come," one fan said.

That said, some fans weren't aware that the fourth season had begun airing. However, the hype surrounding the new anime scenes helped them be informed.

"I don’t understand, is Demon Slayer back?," another asked.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Many Muichiro Tokito fans were really happy about the anime-original scenes as they depicted the Mist Hashira to be capable of fighting two Hashira by himself.

"And this is one of many reasons that Muichiro is my goddamn GOAT hashira," another fan said.

"For the things that's not possible, muichiro beating two hashira who are stronger then him as per the manga," another said.

Nevertheless, not all Demon Slayer fans were fond of this scene because it went against what the manga portrayed. According to the manga series, Sanemi and Obanai were stronger than Muichiro. Hence, it did not make sense for the Mist Hashira to fight the Snake Hashira and Wind Hashira by himself.

Obanai Iguro as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

That said, there were some fans who weren't as pleased about the recent episode by Ufotable. This is because the episode seemed too short, leaving fans asking for more.

"It felt like the shortest episode," other fans said.

"Shoulda made this arc a movie instead of mad filler," another stated.

"The ufotable training arc for the upper 1 fight," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans believed that, given the short manga story arc, Ufotable should have opted to adapt it as an anime movie rather than a television anime filled with filler content.

Lastly, some fans believed that the filler content was meant as a practice for Ufotable employees, who will soon adapt the final story arcs of the manga series.

