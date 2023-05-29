Are Tanjiro and Muichiro related in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 has captivated the entire fanbase with some incredible storytelling and top-tier fight sequences showcasing jaw-dropping visuals. At the center of it all, lies Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira. As a demon hunter who is younger than Tanjiro, he has taken on an Upper Moon demon all by himself and is doing a stellar job of keeping it at bay.

Over the course of the series, Muichiro has recalled Tanjiro in mind in tough situations. This has led to fans wondering about these two characters and the relationship that they share. Are Tanjiro and Muichiro related to each other in the Demon Slayer series? The answer to that is no. Muichiro and Tanjiro are not related to each other.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Exploring Tanjiro and Muichiro’s lineage in the manga series

Tanjiro

Tanjiro Kamado is a demon hunter whose ancestor was Sumiyoshi. He was the ancestor of the Kamado family and was a friend of Yoriichi Tsukiguni. Sumiyoshi’s family was saved from demons, and Yoriichi rescued them.

At this point, Yoriichi was quite disappointed in himself since he was exiled from the Demon Slayer Corps. However, Sumiyoshi was extremely grateful for the demon hunter’s efforts, and the two ended up spending time together.

Sumiyoshi also told him that he would learn the Sun Breathing techniques and pass them on to the next generation. Sumiyoshi did the same with the Hanafuda earrings that were given by Yoriichi.

This is how the Kamado family knew a few techniques from the Sun Breathing, although they were slightly unrefined.

Muichiro

Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira is considered to be the most talented Hashira among the lot. He became a Hashira in a span of two months after picking up a blade. Only a genius can scale to such heights in a very short period of time.

However, there is a reason why the Mist Hashira is this talented as a swordsman. He is the only living descendant of Michikatsu Tsukiguni. Michikatsu was Yoriichi’s brother who wished to exceed Yoriichi’s skill at swordsmanship. However, he was unable to do so, despite years of hard work and training.

Kokushibo informing Muichiro that he was his descendant (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Desperation led to Michikatsu taking an offer from the Demon King, Kibutsuji Muzan, and ended up becoming the first ever Upper Moon demon. Equipped with the ability to utilize a breathing technique that he created, he became one of the strongest demons in existence. He then took on the name of Kokushibo and performed his duties of being a demon.

This was revealed in chapter 165, during the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer series. Muichiro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Genya Shinazugawa were pitted against the Upper Moon 1 demon. It was at this stage in the manga that Kokushibo was able to identify Muichiro. He revealed this information to Muichiro and the other demon hunters who were present at that moment.

In conclusion, Muichiro and Tanjiro are not related by blood in the Demon Slayer series.

