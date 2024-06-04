Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4: Anime vs. Manga comparison

With the premiere of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4, the anime focused on Rapid Movement Training by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. However, as fans would know, the entire Hashira Training Arc is just nine chapters long. Hence, the animation studio Ufotable has been adding anime-original scenes to the episodes to expand the content provided by the source material.

The same was observed in the previous two episodes, both of which saw the anime add anime-original content, turning source material worth a handful of pages into two full-fledged anime episodes. So, let's take a look at what differences fans were able to see in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4: What are the differences between anime and manga?

Additional Rapid Movement Training scenes

While the manga only featured a training session between Tanjiro and Tokito in a manga panel, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 showed Muichiro Tokito training other Demon Slayer Corps members. During this, the anime showed small glimpses of how Mist Hashira had mellowed down. Nevertheless, the corps members found him to be harsh.

Kanamori creating sharper blades for Muichiro

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 added a scene that explained how Ubuyashiki helped Muichiro Tokito create sharper blades. The master seemingly oversaw the construction of a shed at Tokito's residence. Additionally, he got Kanamori to work permanently under the Mist Hashira.

Nakime spying on Muichiro Tokito

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 saw Nakime spying on Muichiro Tokito. Originally, there was no such scene in this part of the manga series. Instead, Nakime is shown searching for Nezuko Kamado much later in the story. However, the anime decided to give fans some glimpses of the demon looking for Nezuko to build some continuity.

The training session between Obanai, Sanemi, and Muichiro

The manga series never showed the Hashira training with each other. However, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 saw Muichiro Tokito joining Obanai Iguro and Sanemi Shinazugawa's personal training session.

While fans loved the scene, it went against what the manga had established. According to the manga, both Obanai and Sanemi were stronger than Muichiro. However, the anime showed the Mist Hashira holding his own against the Snake and Wind Hashira.

Insecurity shared by Demon Slayer Corps member

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 not only gave depth to the main and supporting characters but also the background characters, i.e., the other demon slayers. The anime saw one demon slayer revealing his insecurity and stating how he was aware of Muichiro Tokito's hardships. Unfortunately, he could not do anything as he deemed himself to be weak.

Tanjiro asks Muichiro to have a paper airplane tossing contest

The anime made Tanjiro ask Hashira to participate in a competition for a running gag. The anime previously saw Tanjiro asking Giyu Tomioka to compete with him in a cold soba eating contest.

Meanwhile, the latest episode saw Tanjiro asking Muichiro to compete with him in a paper airplane tossing contest. Fortunately, the incident helped Muichiro become more open with the corps members.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 reveals Nezuko's whereabouts

At the start of the Hashira Training Arc, it is revealed that Nezuko Kamado was residing at the Butterfly Mansion. However, ever since Tanjiro began his training, the demon has been missing from the anime. Fortunately, the anime's latest episode revealed that Urokodaki was looking after Nezuko, who was seemingly back in slumber.

