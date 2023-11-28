Demon Slayer: Does Muichiro Tokito fail to live up to the potential of his blood? Explored

Muichiro Tokito from the Demon Slayer series received the lion’s share of the screentime during the Swordsmith Village arc. It gave fans some insight into Muichiro’s backstory as well as his reason for becoming a demon hunter. Those who have read the manga are well aware of the fact that he is one of the most talented demon hunters to ever exist.

He became a Hashira in just two months, which shows that he is certainly a cut above the rest. However, fans seem to be wondering whether or not Muichiro Tokito managed to live up to the potential of his blood.

In order to understand this, we will have to revisit the Demon Slayer manga chapters to analyze certain feats he has achieved.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown story arcs of the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: Did Muichiro reach his full potential in the anime and manga series?

No, Muichiro Tokito did not reach his full potential in the Demon Slayer series. However, before addressing that, it is important to understand who Muichiro is related to and the bloodline that he’s from.

In the manga, it was revealed that the Mist Hashira was the last living descendant of Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1 demon. He is also Yoriichi’s brother in the series, making Muichiro a descendant of Yoriichi as well. The latter is a legendary swordsman who nearly beat Kibutsuji Muzan by himself.

Muichiro Tokito managed to take on an Upper Moon demon by himself and defeat it with relative ease. The Upper Moon 5 demon, Gyokko, overwhelmed him at first, but the Hashira was able to strike back and save Hagazenuka in the process. Furthermore, Muichiro Tokito also played a vital role in the fight against Kokushibo. This fight takes place in the Infinity Castle arc of the Demon Slayer series.

This fight also involved Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima, and Genya Shinazugawa. Muichiro was the first to encounter the Upper Moon 1 demon and it was at this point that Kokushibo revealed their connection. Soon, the two engaged in combat and the sheer difference in their abilities and skill was very apparent. The Mist Hashira tried everything he could, but there wasn’t much that he could do.

Eventually, he was able to utilize his Demon Slayer Mark, which boosted his physical and combat abilities drastically. Even with that power, Kokushibo managed to dodge his attacks with relative ease.

Soon, Muichiro was wounded by one of Kokushibo’s attacks, since he uses a special blade made from his flesh. Furthermore, Kokushibo created a breathing style known as Moon Breathing, which was an imitation of the Yoriichi’s Sun Breathing.

An attack from Kokushibo wounded Muichiro fatally. However, before he died, Muichiro managed to stab Kokushibo and turn the color of his Nichirin blade to hot red color. This was crucial as it helped Sanemi, Gyomei and Genya to kill Kokushibo in the Demon Slayer series. The reason why we believe that Muichiro failed to live up to the potential of his blood is because he simply died too young.

Muichiro was just 14 or 15 years old when he died. Any combatant will reach their peak, both in terms of physicality and technique in their early twenties at least. Muichiro had many years ahead of him to train and eventually realize his full potential.

There is no doubt that Muichiro isn’t as strong as Gyomei. However, one might argue that Muichiro would have gone on to become the strongest Hashira had he trained seriously for the next decade or so. While the story has concluded, it would have been interesting to see just how far the Mist Hashira would have advanced had he lived longer in the Demon Slayer series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

