7 Demons in Demon Slayer who perfectly represent the Seven Deadly Sins

Undoubtedly one of the most popular anime right now, Demon Slayer maintains a standard in variety, especially when it comes to characters. Drawing the focus more so over the demons in the series, the Upper Moon demons are an exceptional presence. Each one of them has unique characteristics that make them iconic.
Upon close inspection of their personalities, a symbolic resemblance can be seen with the seven different archetypes of mortal sins: Lust, Greed, Pride, Sloth, Wrath, Gluttony, and Envy. The Upper Moons' respective narratives match them with one of these sins more so than one can imagine.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime/manga.
The Demon Slayer Upper Moon demons and their likeness to the Sins
1) Daki - Sin of Lust
The Upper Moon Six demon Daki is the perfect representation of the Sin of Lust. Due to her background of being a high-ranking Oiran, Daki worked in the Entertainment District, where using charm and beauty to manipulate people is a daily practice. Daki has a knack for flaunting her beauty and looking down on others she deems ugly.
As a demon, she manipulates people with beauty and seduction, ultimately killing them when they let their guard down. She exploits the concept of seduction and desires, making her the best representation of the Sin of Lust from the Demon Slayer series.
2) Gyutaro - Sin of Greed
The other half of the Upper Moon Six demon Gyutaro represents the Sin of Greed perfectly. Gyutaro's childhood was spent in poverty, and he was treated by others as worthless because of it. This ignites his resentment towards rich people and also gave birth to his greedy nature. Even before becoming a demon, Gyutaro held a deep craving for riches and status.
Even when defeated, he holds on to his bitterness and greed, cursing the world for being unfair. His entire character before and even during his demon transformation revolved around wealth. His constant desire for wealth and luxury makes him the perfect representation of the Sin of Greed.
3) Gyokko - Sin of Pride
The Upper Moon Five demon Gyokko perfectly embodies the Sin of Pride from the Demon Slayer series. Gyokka is too proud as he sees himself as the greatest artist to exist and believes his works are masterpieces. He also has an inflated ego and a constant need for validation, along with outbursts when someone does not appreciate his work.
He is also seen constantly boasting about his status of being an Upper Moon demon and considers others beneath him, even some demons. His self-boasting nature and inflated ego make him the prime embodiment of the Sin of Pride.
4) Hantengu - Sin of Sloth
The former Upper Moon Four demon Hantengu is the best representation of the Sin of Sloth from the Demon Slayer series. Hantengu doesn't like to fight and depends on his emotions to fight for him. He always cries and throws tantrums, acting innocent, despite being the one committing these acts.
When confronted, he blames others and denies taking any responsibility. As seen in the anime, Hantengu likes to stay in the shadows and secretly orchestrate his emotions to fight his battles. His reluctance in battle and cowardice make him the perfect fit for the Sin of Sloth.
5) Akaza - Sin of Wrath
His uncontrollable thirst for violence and battling makes the Upper Moon Three demon Akaza a true representation of the Sin of Wrath. Akaza has a knack for fighting strong opponents and gains satisfaction from battles. Even Akaza's Blood Demon Art is based on raw combat techniques. He has also been shown to hold hatred towards others whom he may deem weak.
His desire to always fight and bring destruction makes him so ferocious. Tendencies such as these make him the most suitable candidate among the demons to represent the Sin of Wrath.
6) Doma - Sin of Gluttony
Doma has a particular appetite for devouring humans. Unlike other demons who kill for survival or pleasure, he does it casually. The Upper Moon Two demon Doma is the perfect image of the Sin of Gluttony because of his eating habits. He goes as far as devouring his own followers, pretending to be saving them in doing so.
Doma likes to eat humans physically and emotionally. He rejoices at the idea of faking compassion to manipulate his followers and devour them moments later. His bottomless hunger makes him the best representation of the Sin of Gluttony.
7) Kokushibo - Sin of Envy
The Upper Moon One demon, Kokushibo, represents the Sin of Envy. His entire reason for becoming a demon transpired because of his jealousy towards his brother, Yoriichi. Despite trying his best, he could never surpass his brother when he was a human. This envy fueled his transformation as he despised his brother.
His desire to become stronger and surpass his brother gave Muzan an opening to approach him, offering him strength if he became a demon. Without a moment of hesitation, Kokushibo agreed, showing how strong his envy was towards Yoriichi. His jealousy makes him the best demon to represent the Sin of Envy.
Final thoughts
The demons from the Demon Slayer series have their own unique personality that defines them. While not every character of the Twelve Kizuki could be mentioned, an honourable mention to the current Upper Moon Four demon, Nakime, could be made, representing the Sin of Sloth.
The Seven Deadly Sins is a mythic concept that revolves around the idea of sins made by mortal humans. In some way, the concept of the Twelve Kizuki, especially the Upper Moons, can be bound to this concept, based on all the provided information.
Also read:
- Is the Death Devil a Primal Fear in Chainsaw Man? Explained
- Dark Might is My Hero Academia's best movie villain (& a key contrast is why)
- This Spring 2025 anime proves how Nezuko would be as a villain in Demon Slayer
- Genya is one of the most unique Demon Slayer corps members (& his abilities are why)