Featured during the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc, Gyokko was the Upper-Rank Five demon from the Twelve Kizuki. After watching his fight with the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, Demon Slayer fans were left feeling disappointed. They felt that his full potential was unused, and a different environment during the fight would have suited his powers better.

Being one of the Upper-Rank demons, Gyokko is supposedly one of the more powerful and prominent demons in the series. Despite showing great extension of his powers during the fight, his true potential was left untapped as the environment of the fights was not conducive.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion.

Missed opportunity to showcase Gyokko in the Demon Slayer series

Gyokko was a powerful demon who faced off against Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, during the Swordsmith Village arc. While the fight was symbolic in the arc, Gyokko's powers felt underutilized, and his character underdeveloped.

It was an intense fight between Muichiro and Gyokko, most of which Gyokko dominated. He would have defeated the Hashira as he brought Muichiro to the brink of death. Awakening his Demon Slayer mark was the only thing that helped Muichiro gain the upper hand and defeat Gyokko.

The full extent of Gyokko's abilities could have been further explored if he had been in the water. His Killer Fish Scales technique would have been much better underwater, and a fight between Gyokko and Muichiro in water would have been more unique and interesting. Since most of his abilities originated from water, the original battle that occurred on land left the viewers wanting more.

Unlike other Upper-Rank demons showcased during the series, Gyokko's character revelation was also the least focused on. Other demons, even a few lower-ranked demons, had some visualization of their backstory narrated. Gyokko, however, did not get a backstory or flashback in the anime, which made his character build up weak.

Gyokko's powers and abilities from the Demon Slayer series

Gyokko's Octopus attack, as shown in the Demon Slayer anime (Image via Ufotable)

As one of the Upper-Rank demons from the Twelve Kizuki, Gyokko possessed tremendous power and a unique Blood Demon Art. He could summon an army of demon-like creatures with unique attacks and perform unorthodox movements within and outside his pots. He also had a second hidden form.

Other than having flesh manipulation and regeneration like other demons, Gyokko had a unique molting form ability. In dire situations, Gyokko could transform himself into a serpent-like form, gaining more freedom of movement while enhancing his abilities.

His Blood Demon Art is Porcelain Vase Spells, where he could create multiple unique vases and teleport around them. He could also utilize his vases to summon octopus tentacles and fish-like monsters. His vases also held the unique ability to conjure water and shoot it like a canon.

Final Thoughts

Muichiro was finally able to behead Gyokko, winning the bout (Image via Ufotable)

Gyokko was a very timid jester demon from the anime until he was introduced into the battle during the Swordsmith Village arc. Due to the very few revelations about his past made in the anime, his character felt rushed. However, despite being brief, his fight was impactful, leading the fans to want more.

With the Infinity Castle arc around the corner, fans can anticipate more characters emerging to their full potential, unlike Gyokko. As the final saga unfolds, viewers wait to see the other Upper-Rank demons present challenges to the Hashira and the slayers.

