Hidden detail proves both Daki and Gyutaro were part of Demon Slayer's 12 Kizuki

Demon Slayer has become popular for a wide variety of reasons in recent years, with the Twelve Kizuki, Muzan Kibutsuji's elite demon guard, who do his bidding in the series. In that regard, there are some characters, such as Kokushibo or Akaza, who are often ranked as some of the best in the series, but a hidden detail proves Daki and Gyutaro's special status.

The Twelve Kizuki are associated with the concept of the moon in Demon Slayer, with this number being a reference to the different types of said orb that appear during the year. However, it has been confirmed that every three years, there are 13 types of moon, which serves as a reference to Daki and Gyutaro sharing the role of the Sixth Upper Moon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

There is a small moon detail that highlights Daki and Gyutaro's role in Demon Slayer

Daki and Gyutaro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

There are a lot of small details regarding the Twelve Kizuki, the most powerful demons at the command of Muzan, and one of the most telling is that there are twelve because that is the same amount of types during the year. Moreover, there is also the fact that every three years, there are thirteen moons, which fits quite well with the characters of Gyutaro and Daki.

As shown during the events of the Entertainment District arc, Tanjiro Kamado and his friends, led by Hashira Tengen Uzui, were doing research that led them to a confrontation with Daki, who holds the rank of the Sixth Upper Moon. However, she is not killed when her head is cut off, with her brother Gyutaro appearing, highlighting that both characters have to be killed at the same time to lose their lives.

This small detail by author Koyoharu Gotouge shows the care she put into the Twelve Kizuki, emphasizing Daki and Gyutaro as a duo rather than just one demon. It also adds thematic consistency, which is rare in the story, enhancing the legacy of this group of villains.

The importance of these two characters

Daki and Gyutaro's final moments in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

The legacy of Daki and Gyutaro is quite interesting when compared to other members of the Twelve Kizuki, thanks to the Demon Slayer anime adaptation. Ufotable has become rather iconic in the medium for elevating the source material of this manga to a worldwide success thanks to its animation quality, and also they managed to up the ante when it comes to the battle sequences.

When compared to their role in the Entertainment District arc in author Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, both Daki, and Gyutaro appear as a much deadlier duo of foes to beat, pushing Tanjiro and his friends to their absolute limits. It is telling that Daki alone pushed Nezuko Kamado to unleash her more powerful demon form, highlighting how well they performed in the anime.

Final thoughts

Daki and Gyutaro, villains in Demon Slayer, became memorable thanks to their standout roles in the Entertainment District arc. This also reflects author Koyoharu Gotouge’s careful planning of their characters as Upper Moon Six.

