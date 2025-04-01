Spy x Family chapter 115: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 115 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 AM JST. As the series follows a biweekly schedule, fans can expect the next chapter to be published in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yuri go on a date with Yor. While Yuri wanted to buy Yor a present, she wanted nothing for herself but her family. Later, Yor revealed she treasured the time she spent with Yuri. She felt lonely after he left for her work but realized that he had turned into a fine man. Later, Yuri realized he felt lonely because his job forced him to hide more things about his life from his sister.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 115 release date and time

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 115 will be released on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Ad

Spy x Family chapter 115 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday April 13 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday April 13 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday April 13 Central European Summer Time

5 pm Sunday April 13 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday April 13 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday April 13 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday April 14

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday April 14

Ad

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 115?

Yuri Forger as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 115 will be available to read for free on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's MANGA Plus platforms. This is because both platforms allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free, while the remaining chapters are locked behind a paywall.

Ad

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit once. Surprisingly, the MANGA Plus website does not offer any premium content.

Spy x Family chapter 114 Recap

Yuri Briar as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 114 saw Yuri Briar go on a date with his sister Yor Forger. While Yuri wanted to buy his sister a gift, Yor only wanted to purchase things for Loid and Anya.

Ad

This made Yuri believe that Yor had become a servant to the Forger family and wasn't doing things that brought her happiness like when she took care of him. That's when Yor revealed that she treasured the time she spent with Yuri. This is why when he left for work, she felt lonely. However, she realized how amazing her brother had become after she became part of the Forger family.

Later, Yuri realized that the reason he felt so lonely was because his career in the SSS effectively saw him hide more parts of himself from his sister.

Ad

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 115?

Melinda Desmond as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 115 will most likely focus on Loid Forger as Melinda Desmond may return to him for another therapy session. As fans must remember, Loid had asked her to visit him after a week.

Ad

With that, Loid had also asked Melinda to note down all events that made her feel her husband Donovan Desmond could read her mind. So, fans might likely see Melinda share some glimpses from her past.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback