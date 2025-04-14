Spy x Family's extra chapter sees Loid visit Fiona's home

With the release of Spy x Family extra chapter 15, the manga saw Loid Forger pay Fiona Frost a visit at her home. While Fiona would have loved such a development under normal circumstances, she was sick and did not wish to show her "uncool" side to the one person she admired.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter focused on the Briar siblings as Yuri went out with Yor on a "date." Yuri believed that Yor had turned into the Forger family's servant and tried to do things for her. That said. Yor was happy with her new life. Later, Yuri realized he felt lonely due to his job, which forced him to lie to his sister.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Ad

Trending

Spy x Family's extra chapter sees Gorey convince Loid for a get-well visit to Fiona's home

Loid Forger as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family extra chapter 15 opened with Chief Medical Director of the Berlint General Hospital Gerald Gorey asking Dr. Loid Forger to accompany him on a visit to Fiona Frost's home.

Ad

While Loid scorned him, Gorey explained that he only wished to pay her a get-well visit on account of her sick day. Loid found it strange for Fiona to admit she was sick but understood that she, too, could be exhausted after her duties and her recent confrontation with Winston Wheeler.

While Loid asked Gerald to go alone, the Director was certain Fiona wouldn't open the door if it was just him. Hence, Loid decided to accompany the Director. He hoped to pass on intel to her and take the opportunity to curry favor with Gerald to get more VIP patients.

Ad

Fiona Frost as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Later, as Gerald and Loid climbed up the stairs to Fiona's apartment, the Director expressed his excitement about visiting Fiona. While Loid wasn't excited, hearing him tap his feet led Gerald to believe that Loid was just as excited as him. However, in reality, Twilight was trying to warn Nightfall about his arrival through a code.

Ad

Meanwhile, Fiona, who was sick at home, was shocked to hear Twilight's message. She immediately got up and made herself and her room presentable for Loid. In just 2.20 seconds, Fiona opened the door and greeted the two men. Gerald tried to invite himself in but got shot down by Fiona. Meanwhile, Loid handed her a bag of drinks and intel.

Gerland and Loid as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fiona Frost thanked Loid for the delivery and said she would return to work in the afternoon. While Fiona felt like a failure for failing to maintain her health as a spy, Loid felt she was upset due to the sudden visit. Amidst this, Fiona felt the sudden urge to cough violently and had some mucus she wanted to sniff back into her nose.

Ad

However, Fiona refused to do something unladylike in front of Loid and wished for him to leave as soon as possible.

That's when Loid Forger decided to leave Fiona alone. He left with Gerald and asked her to take it easy. Fiona was surprised to hear someone ask her to take it easy, as it was not the first time she had heard one of her colleagues say that.

Right after, Fiona went back to sleep with Loid's words, "Take it easy. I mean that," playing in a loop. She had secretly recorded his voice. The chapter ended with Loid telling Gerald that leaving when they did was a sign of a truly caring boss.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More