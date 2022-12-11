Spy x Family episode 23 has fans fawning over Fiona Frost and installment itself following Campbelldon Tennis arc's conclusion

Spy x Family episode 23 was released on Saturday, December 10, bringing with it the hilarious and exciting conclusion to the Campbelldon Tennis arc. Fans were especially taken aback by Fiona Frost’s presence in the episode, with nearly every scene showing her true self being rife with comedy.

Fans are also praising Spy x Family episode 23 and the series overall, hailing what the series has been able to accomplish. Needless to say, viewers are in love with this series and are quite sad to see the first season conclude in the coming weeks.

Spy x Family episode 23 officially has fans head over heels for Fiona Frost

Fan reaction

Maintaining @AdultnamedRob Nah why this episode of Spy x Family going crazy!? Nah why this episode of Spy x Family going crazy!?

Fans absolutely adored Fiona Frost in Spy x Family episode 23, with most discussions about the episode centering around her presence and actions within. Despite her somewhat abrasive personality, many viewers seem to have a favorable opinion of her as a character. Even those who are critiquing specific aspects of Fiona admit that she’s still one of the series’ best side characters yet.

Animem @nonbinarymood LOVED episode 23 of spy x family!! LOVED episode 23 of spy x family!!

#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily You thought it was over once they got the painting, but the true boss was awaiting afterwards... You thought it was over once they got the painting, but the true boss was awaiting afterwards...#SPY_FAMILY #SPYxFamily https://t.co/8wKwlDbEgl

Apart from the episode, the series in general is also a major discussion point amongst fans, with many sharing a general love for this episode’s events and those of the first season overall.

Loid and Fiona continue to dominate the Campbell siblings in Spy x Family episode 23

Spy x Family episode 23 begins picking up where the previous episode left off. Fans see Loid and Fiona continue to dominate the Campbell siblings despite the cheap tricks they throw into the game. However, this prompts the Campbells to enact their final cheating method, which involves a sniper in an air duct shooting rubber bullets at Loid and Fiona.

Loid takes the first hit but is fine thanks to the fact that he is wearing a bulletproof vest under his uniform. The two decide to exaggerate their movements in order to avoid the shots, which is incredibly effective. Even when the sniper enlists the help of other saboteurs to cement the win for the Campbell siblings, it’s a futile effort, with Loid and Fiona eventually winning.

Spy x Family episode 23 then sees Fiona and Loid brought into Cavi Campbell’s art room, where they try to take the Lady in the Sun painting, which has the Zacharis Dossier code in it. However, Campbell says it’s the one piece they can’t allow them to take, confirming Loid’s suspicions that the State Security Service contacted Campbell and asked for the painting.

Brady @otakonic Spy x Family hasn’t fallen off what are y’all on Spy x Family hasn’t fallen off what are y’all on 😭

This is eventually proven to be true, with Loid and Fiona being forced to select other items instead. However, thanks to Loid’s disguise as one of Campbell’s aides, the two are able to swap the painting for a fake one, making their mission a success. They then head home, when Loid asks to be dropped off at a park near his house in order to keep up the Forger family’s reputation.

Spy x Family episode 23 then reveals that the two are at the same park where Anya, Bond, and Yor were playing earlier that day. In fact, they recognize this because all three of them are still at the park, running up to Loid as they see him. Suddenly, Fiona exits the car and approaches Yor, eventually challenging her to a tennis match.

FB @Flynn_bridge Sauce: Spyxfamily

Yor made Nightfall cry Sauce: Spyxfamily Yor made Nightfall cry https://t.co/ttF9tu0XuA

Yor agrees and goes to serve her first ball, but apparently misses. It is then revealed, however, that Yor did actually hit the ball, but did so with such force that the wireframe of her racket sliced the ball into dozens of tiny pieces. A flustered Fiona appears to be nervous and worried, but remains steadfast in her resolve, trying to hit back Yor’s next serve, which breaks the sound barrier.

However, she’s unable to do so, with her racket breaking in the process. She then speeds off in her car while crying and discussing her love for Loid, as Yor tells Loid that she won. Spy x Family episode 23 then cuts to a week later, revealing that the Zacharis Dossier was in fact meant to stop the flames of war within Zacharis’ marriage, rather than between Ostania and Westalis.

Clearly, the smash-hit anime series has gotten off to a rousing start in terms of fans’ reception, and the first season isn’t over yet. Be sure to keep up with all Spy x Family anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

