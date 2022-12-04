Spy x Family Chapter 72: New release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Previously scheduled for release on November 27, 2022, Spy x Family was delayed. Now, it has received a new release date and will return with chapter 72 on December 12, 2022, at 12 am JST.

The chapter will be available on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and can also be found on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. Chapter 72 will be released alongside the official Japanese release, so fans will not have to wait to read it.

In Spy x Family chapter 71, Yuri discovered that the bus had been hijacked and Anya was among the passengers. The Lieutenant forbade him from taking measures to rescue her as there was the possibility that Anya would recognize him. Elsewhere, Becky's father, upon hearing the news, wanted to dispatch tanks and jets to rescue his daughter.

On the bus, Anya used her telepathic abilities and realized that the bomb was fake. As the chapter progressed, events led to Damian being strapped with a bomb as well. The chapter culminated with the police finally reaching the bus.

Spy x Family Chapter 72: Everything you need to know

Release date and time

Anya Forger (Image via WIT Studio)

Spy x Family chapter 72 is set for a worldwide release alongside its Japanese original. Thus, eager fans will not have to wait to read it. For otakus present in other parts of the world, release timings for the same are given below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, December 11

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, December 11

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am, December 11

British Summer Time: 3 pm, December 11

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, December 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, December 11

Philippine Time: 11 pm, December 11

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am, December 12

Fans of Tatsuya Endo's manga are encouraged to utilize the services mentioned earlier in the article to access Spy X Family chapter 72. Using these platforms works to directly support the series’ official release.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 72?

Yuri Briar (Image via WIT Studio)

Chapter 71 ended with police halting the bus using a road spike and surrounding it. It seems they made it in time before the kidnappers could reach their destination. This means the kids stand a chance of being saved, assuming that the members of the Red Circus don't resort to more violent measures.

Yuri picked up information on the hijacking, so there is a chance he might make an appearance. The last thing he would want was to see his sister bothered if something were to happen to Anya.

On the other hand, Twilight's handler got a whiff of the situation as well, so it is likely that she had a hand in the police getting there on time. Given the current situation, the Red Circus' demands are unclear, but that should be revealed in the next chapter.

Spy x Family chapter 71 recap

Chapter 71 kicks off with Yuri Briar, Yor's brother, finding out about the highjack situation. Initially reluctant to act, he realizes that Yor's most precious Anya is on the bus, and anything happening to her would greatly distress his beloved sister. However, the Lieutenant at his base prevents him from taking any actions, taking into account that Anya might possibly recognize him.

Anya finds out the bombs' secret in Spy X Family chapter 71 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Becky's father was deeply bothered by the news. In a fit of desperation, he considered dispatching all the tanks and jets he had to rescue his daughter.

On the bus, Anya, thanks to her telepathic abilities, found out that the bomb strapped to her was fake. She began to play around with it, which got the other children panicking.

Looking to take a stand and help Anya, Damian stood up and asked to be strapped with the bomb in place of Anya. As a result. Billy Squire happily complied and strapped him with a bomb as well. Now on edge, Anya reassured him and revealed to him that the bomb was fake.

Just then, the bus rattled to a halt. Outside, police had finally arrived and quickly surrounded the bus after using spikes to bring it to a stop.

