Who is the first pillar in Fire Force? Everything you need to know

The anime series Fire Force has become one of the most popular among fans in recent times. While the series brings a wide variety of unique characters, it also provides an interesting storyline. The story is based around a world filled with individuals who can manipulate fire and humans who turn into creatures known as Infernals.

However, the main plot of the storyline revolves around a group of strong individuals known as Pillars. While most of the Pillars have been explored in the series so far, some fans have wondered about the First Pillar, asking who the First Pillar in Fire Force is. Amaterasu was a survivor of the Great Cataclysm and was the first person to possess an Adolla Burst, making her the First Pillar in Fire Force.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force anime/manga.

Amaterasu's plot throughout the Fire Force anime

Amaterasu was first introduced in the Fire Force series during the Netherworld arc, appearing in Shinra's dreams before he woke up to an earthquake. Due to her appearance, Shinra mistook her for Iris. She was again featured during the Vs. Special Fire Force Company 4 arc, when Shinra met Soichiro Hague, the Captain of the 4th Company.

Amaterasu connects with Shinra using the Adolla Link and asks him to kill Hague before Shinra snaps back to reality. However, under the possession of Haumea, Karin attacks Shinra during his conversation with Soichiro, planning to kill him, when Amaterasu reappears. She takes control of Shinra using the Adolla Link, using his anger to kill the other officers.

Captain Hague somehow managed to take Shinra outside, where Soichiro, Arthur, Ogun, and Pan faced Shinra, who was still under the possession and manipulation of Amaterasu. Amaterasu bargains to give Shinra information about his mother if he kills his opponents without worrying about being a devil or a hero. After a long fight, Arthur finally convinced Shinra to become the hero he always wanted to be.

Despite Amaterasu again trying to push and convince Shinra, he broke free from her control. While displeased by witnessing Shinra's reluctance to kill others, Amaterasu exclaimed how she enjoyed their meeting. Before disappearing again, Amaterasu told Shinra that she would not disclose any information about his mother and would now play with the Fifth Pillar, who was soon to be awakened.

During the Chinese Peninsula arc, while investigating a generator identical to the Amaterasu generator in Tokyo, Shinra and the other discover that the generators are being powered by a living being from the inside, a theory Joker and Licht have previously worked on. This hinted towards Amaterasu, the First Pillar, being the one who powers the generator in Tokyo.

Later, during the Vs. Holy Sol temple arc and the Haijima Industries arc, it was confirmed that a person is being exploited inside the generator, which provides power to the entirety of Tokyo. Alongside Amaterasu appearing again to Shinra, her actions till now could be understood being out of grief and pain rather than actual evil intent.

Amaterasu's powers and abilities, explored

While that answered the question of who the First Pillar in Fire Force is, the extent of Amaterasu's powers can be evaluated based on her being the only source that provides power to the entirety of the Tokyo Empire. She possessed an ignition ability like other third-generation pyrokinetics and also possessed an Adolla Burst, being the First Pillar.

While her abilities were not displayed in combat, in the manga, Haumea would absorb Amaterasu's powers when she was in the Adolla. Haumea named it "Light of Madness" and would use it to unleash huge explosions that imitated a nuclear blast. Only abilities like Sho's Severed Universe could help escape from attacks of such scale.

Final thoughts

Amaterasu's plot and storyline in the Fire Force series have yet to be fully uncovered in the anime. While the manga has concluded, the anime is in the third season, and the unveiling of her plot to date has been covered in this article.

The Pillars hold a key role in the plot of the series, as they are the main focus from which the story pivots. As Shinra and the rest of Company 8 progress in their fight against the Evangelist and the White Clad, the story's progression can be followed by tuning in to the anime.

