Why did Leonard Burns join the White Clad in Fire Force? Motive explored

As season 3 of Fire Force premiered with the first episode in April 2025, fans of the anime series were introduced to the biggest plot twist in Leonard Burns's character. The season starts with the Special Fire Force uniting against the Evangelist, while the White Clad made shocking advancements towards their ultimate goal.

Ad

With their infiltration into the Imperial Army and the Holy Sol Temple, the White Clad recruited Leonard Burns, the Captain of Company 1. Witnessing this, many bewildered fans asked, "Why did Leonard Burns join the White Clad?" Manipulated by Haumea's ability and because of his previous experience with the Adolla Link, Leonard Burns joins the White Clad.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force anime/manga.

Leonard Burns falling to Haumea's manipulation in Fire Force, explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As the episode started, Leonard Burns and the Lieutenants from Company 1 were summoned to the Holy Sol Church by Raffles III. As they were having a conversation regarding the situations of the Empire and its differences, the White Clad made their way out of the shadows. Leonard and the others were enraged immediately and wanted to confront them.

Haumea, the second pillar and a third-generation pyrokinetic, used her newfound ability, Talking Head, on Burns. The Talking Head ability allows Haumea to interpret the signals within others' brains and read their thoughts, feelings, and emotions. The thoughts appear in her head as key words and terms, which Haumea can then use to manipulate others by speaking in accordance with their thoughts.

Ad

After activating her Talking Head, Haumea infiltrated Leonard Burns's thoughts and started manipulating him based on their common objectives and Burns's Adolla link. She eventually got to his head and turned Burns to their side as he envisioned Haumea's words as the words of God. Upon Haumea exploiting Burns's thoughts and feelings, he was converted and became a member of the White Clad.

Burns's Adolla experience in the past

Leonard Burns and Joker are experiencing their Adolla Link for the first time (Image via David Production)

In episode 13 of Fire Force season 2, titled- A pair of one-eyes, a flashback revealed Burns and Joker when they first experienced the Adolla Link. During a mass outbreak of Infernals in Amaterasu, Joker and Burns were called upon to eradicate the problem.

Ad

As they were about to kill the last Infernal, it emitted a sonic wave that hindered their brains. While still frazzled by the effects of the Infernal's attack, both Burns and Joker, formerly known as Five Two, were sent into the Adolla, where they first came face to face with the Evangelist. This is also when Leonard Burns lost his right eye to Adolla, while Joker lost his left.

Final thoughts

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As fans await the release of the second episode of Fire Force season 3, Burns's role as a White Clad member is yet to be revealed. However, he has already started making advances, as he directed the punishment for Akitaru Obi, who was imprisoned by the White Clad, as shown at the end of the first episode.

Burns's character in the series holds a crucial role, which leads to some pivotal reveals in the anime. He is one of the strongest characters, even Shinmon Benimaru tries to avoid him. The sudden change in character for Burns has left the fans both frazzled and intrigued.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More