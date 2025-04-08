Why did the Imperial Army arrest Akitaru Obi in Fire Force season 3 episode 1? Explained

Akitaru Obi plays one of the most crucial roles in Fire Force's storyline. Obi leads the Special Fire Force's Company 8 as they fend off against the constant issue of Infernals - a result of the Spontaneous Human Combustion phenomenon. Despite not being a pyrokinetic, he shows immense resilience, making him popular among fans.

In episode 1 of the series' third season, as Obi was reporting the incidents at the Tokyo Fire Defense Agency, Imperial Army personnel barged in and arrested him. This unusual twist has led many fans to question the reason for his arrest. The Imperial Army, which was secretly working with the White Clad, arrested Obi because they wanted to use him as bait and planned to turn him into an Infernal.

Obi's arrest in Fire Force season 3 episode 1, explored

Akitaru Obi arrested in season 3's opening episode (Image via David Production)

In Fire Force season 3 episode 1, fans witnessed the most unexpected twist in the story so far. As the season kicked off, Captain Akitaru Obi was seen reporting all the incidents and developments to date to the Fire Defence Agency Chief, when suddenly, a few Imperial Army personnel barged into the room.

As they were exiting the room, two White Clad members showed up, which immediately hinted towards the White Clad's involvement with Obi's arrest. The anime then focused on the Holy Sol Temple, where the White Clad had gathered, and an allegiance between the two was declared by Raffles III, the Imperial King of Tokyo.

The entire Company 8, after receiving the news about Obi's arrest, unanimously agreed to go on a rescue mission and save him. As Viktor Licht exclaimed, given the current situation of the White Clad, both Company 1 and Company 2 will likely stand against them. Despite all the factors, the episode ended with Company 8 determined to rescue Obi, even if it meant going against the Tokyo Empire.

The White Clad's intentions with Obi's arrest in Fire Force

The White Clad, as shown in season 3 of the anime (Image via David Production)

The true intentions of the White Clad, revolving around Obi's arrest, were finally revealed at the end of the episode after the credits rolled. As Haumea explained to Leonard Burnes, their main intention was to capture the Fourth Pillar of the Adolla Burst, Shinra. They simply captured Obi to use him as bait, knowing Shinra would definitely come to rescue him.

In addition to that, Burns claimed that Akitaru Obi has dedicated his life to Sol and must be rewarded with the joy of returning to the flames. Burns further announced that Akitaru should be implanted with an Adolla Bug. This would trigger a Spontaneous Human Combustion, turning Obi into an Infernal.

Final thoughts

The Fire Force season 3 pilot episode was quite interesting and filled with twists, foreshadowing this season being one of the most entertaining ones. With the episode ending with several cliffhangers, fans wait in anticipation for the release of the second episode in order to get answers to their questions.

As the story progresses toward more revelations of the Adolla and the role of the Evangelists, the series reaches an interesting point. The second episode will likely cover even more about Obi's arrest and Company 8 on their mission to rescue Obi from the White Clad.

