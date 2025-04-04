Fire Force season 3 episode 1: Shinra Kusakabe and his friends take on the Tokyo Empire as Akitaru Obi gets arrested

Fire Force season 3 episode 1, titled Indomitable Resolve, came out on Friday, April 4, 2025. The episode saw the return of the beloved characters from the franchise and set up a new ordeal for Shinra Kusakabe and his friends, with the arrest of their captain, Akitaru Obi.

Ad

With crisp and clear animation, David Production has already set a benchmark for the rest of the season. Fire Force season 3 episode 1 also featured an interesting twist to the narrative, as the Tokyo Empire joined hands with the White Clad amid the unrest.

Undoubtedly, the move shook Company 8, as they had made considerable progress toward unraveling the truth behind the world. The episode did justice to Atsushi Ohkubo's eponymous manga by bringing alive the iconic moments with vivid animation.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 1.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1: The arrest of Akitaru Obi

Infernals in Adolla (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 begins with the visuals of Adolla's landscape, where the infernal bugs scatter around. The smiling crescent moon hangs above the blackened earth, while several infernals howl in despair. One figure watches the eerie scene in delight, and it's none other than the Evangelist.

Ad

Following the opening sequence, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 shifts the focus to Haumea, screaming in agony while gathering the collective unconscious. Charon stands outside and helplessly watches Haumea's struggles. After finishing her session, the White-Clad lady heads out with Charon to guide the empire to its actual form.

Meanwhile, at the Fire Force Company 8 station, Shinra Kusakabe and Arthur Boyle are seen sparring against each other. While they do, Captain Akitaru Obi reports the company's operations and the results of their joint investigation to the Tokyo Fire Defense Agency's chief off-screen.

Ad

Shinra and Arthur (Image via David Production)

Akiraru informs the chief how they found another Amaterasu outside the empire and unearthed intriguing facts regarding the Great Cataclysm that occurred 250 years ago. He further reports their investigation of the Haijima Industry, which confirmed that Haijima and the White Clad did not have a collaborative relationship.

Ad

Additionally, the Captain informs the chief about the infernal insects triggering the Artificial Infernalization and the case regarding the Nataku Son, who possesses the Adolla Burst. While Akitaru Obi reports his findings to the chief, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 highlights the primary cast, with exceptional animation quality.

Tamaki showcases her flames to train with Shinra and Arthur. Meanwhile, Licht gauges the status of their power levels, with Iris beside him. The off-screen narrative of Obi's report continues, with the Captain telling the chief about the human experimentation facility they found in the Nether, and the White-Clad's plan to destroy the ground under the Tokyo Empire.

Ad

Akitaru Obi, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Obi concludes his report by mentioning how they have formed cooperation with Asakusa (Fire Force Company 7) and Haijima. The Chief is pleased to hear Akitaru Obi's report, as he feels the empire is finally unifying. He feels it's a big step toward unraveling the mystery of Spontaneous Human Combustion.

Ad

At this moment, the soldiers from the Tokyo Imperial Army barges into the meeting room and arrest Akitaru Obi. The chief is flabbergasted by the development. Akitaru assures him, saying that it must be a mistake of sorts. He urges the chief to inform Hinawa about the whole situation. While being taken away from the room, Akitaru is shocked to see the White Clad members outside.

Fire Force season 3 episode 1: The conversion of Leonard Burns, The White Clad's true objective revealed

Ad

Raffles III in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere, in Fire Force season 3 episode 1, Shinra and Arthur engage in a fiery argument after practice. Eventually, Iris uses a device made by Vulcan to stop them. Meanwhile, Maki praises Tamaki for improving. She feels that going to Asakusa has helped her immensely. However, she also points out how Tamaki's "Lecher Lure" remains the same.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hinawa receives a phone call, presumably from the chief, who informs him about Akitaru Obi's condition. As such, he summons Shinra and others downstairs. Following that, Fire Force season 3 episode 1 switches to the Holy Sol Temple, where Raffles III states how people have lived in fear of Spontaneous Human Combustion since the Great Cataclysm.

As such, he feels the time has come for the empire to be reborn and unite as one. Raffles III summons Captain Burns and his team (Onyango, Karim, and Li) to a meeting at Curia, where the emperor orders them to work with the White Clad, who step out from the shadows.

Ad

The White Clad in the episode (Image via David Production)

Raffles III realizes that the empire has been unable to move as one because of the many powers gathered within it. However, unifying with the White Clad, the possessors of the Adolla Burst, will lead them to the Sun God. As soon as Haumea and others step in, Captain Burns charges up his flames.

Ad

However, Haumea says that they don't intend to fight in the Curia - The Holy Sol Temple. Fire Force season 3 episode 1 then shows Haumea reading Burns's thoughts with her Talking Head. She asks Burns whether he has already realized it since he has seen it with his eyes - The Adolla.

Burns pauses for a while and calmly asks Hauema about their true objective. According to Haumea in Fire Force season 3 episode 1, the White Clad wants to turn the Earth into a Sun, just as the Sun did it once before. Karim and Li cannot believe their ears.

Ad

Leonard Burns's conversion in Fire Force season 3 episode 1 (Image via David Production)

On the other hand, Haumea continues her speech and asks Leonard Burns to prove his faith as a devout priest. At this moment, Leonard Burns witnesses the "Divine Madness" of the Evangelist and bows in submission. Fire Force season 3 episode 1 shows the conversion of Leonard Burns as he sides with the White-Clad.

Ad

Elsewhere, Takehisa Hinawa informs the Company 8 members about Akitaru Obi's arrest, including the sightings of the White Clad members outside the department. Tamaki, Iris, and others wonder how such a thing has happened. Hinawa says the method by which the White Clad accessed the Empire's heart is still a mystery.

However, he knows that their objective must be to capture Shinra, the possessor of the Adolla Burst. Shinra is glad to offer himself if it means saving Akitaru Obi, but Hinawa sternly reminds him that the 8th will never sell out its allies. Rather, he wants to save Obi by himself, despite knowing that he'll be marked a traitor with his actions.

Ad

Hinawa informs everyone about Obi's arrest (Image via David Production)

That's why he's not issuing an order but acting as a private individual. However, Shinra and his friends won't leave Hinawa alone; they want to go along with Hinawa and save their captain. Fire Force season 3 episode 1 thus sets up Company 8 vs. the Tokyo Empire.

Ad

Elsewhere, Captain Leonard Burns informs Hauema about the capture of Akitaru Obi. He inquires the White Clad lady whether it's the will of the Evangelist to recapture Shinra Kusakabe and his Adolla Burst. Hauema says yes; she adds that Obi will become the bait to lure Shinra.

Captain Leonard Burns in the episode (Image via David Production)

Also, since the Captain had a role in the development of Shinra Kusakabe's Adolla Burst, Haumea thinks they must properly reward him. Leonard Burns suggests they bestow him the joy of returning to the flames. Fire Force season 3 episode 1 ends with Leonard Burns proposing to implant Akitaru Obi with an infernal insect.

Ad

Conclusion

Fire Force season 3 episode 1 has wonderfully set up the Company 8's new ordeal, with their Captain Akitaru Obi's shocking arrest. At the same time, the Empire's unification with the White Clad was another shocking development in the narrative.

Besides that, the episode revealed the true goal of the White Clad. Overall, David Production has done an incredible job of portraying the essence of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga in the first episode.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More