10 anime characters who can easily tank Sukuna's Divine Flame

Sukuna's Divine Flame might be one of the least used cursed techniques of the Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist, making the fans think that anime characters with even a little power might be powerful enough to tank this technique. However, this may not be true because the details of this technique weren't unveiled and the technique's flames were stronger than Jogo, a pyrokinetic cursed spirit.

Moreover, the technique could only be used after Sukuna used Dismantle and Cleave. So, even though not every strong anime character could beat this technique of Sukuna, a select few are capable of doing so.

So, this article will compile 10 anime characters strong enough to tank Sukuna's Divine Flame cursed technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga series and has the author's opinion.

Saitama, Frieren, and 8 other anime characters who can easily tank Sukuna's Divine Flame

1) Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

Frieren as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

A mage elf and the main protagonist of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Frieren is one of the strongest anime characters whose powers as a mage make her the spotlight character of her series.

Moreover, she is also one of the few anime characters who could tank Sukuna's Divine Flame cursed technique due to her arsenal of overpowered spells.

One of the spotlights spells of her arsenal is Zoltraak, the Demon Killer Spell, which might work perfectly as a counter to Sukuna's Divine Flame.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki is the central protagonist of Bleach and one of the strongest Soul Reapers of the Soul Society. He is also one of the few characters who could tank Sukuna's Divine Flame given his powers as a Soul Reaper.

Be it his Getsuga Tenshou or his Bankai (Tensa Zangetsu), Ichigo has a wide range of attacks that could stop Sukuna's flames and even beat the King of Curses in a one-on-one battle.

3) Monkey D Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The second coming of JoyBoy and the person who is said to free everyone, Monkey D Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece and one of the few anime characters who could defend Sukuna's Divine Flame.

Being the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D Luffy had a big responsibility, for which he had to become one of the strongest.

Be it his Gear 5 or his Haki, Luffy has numerous sets of moves, each of which could easily tackle the Divine Flame technique.

4) Kafka Hibino (Kaiju no. 8)

Kafka as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Kafka, the series' protagonist, is the first human-kaiju hybrid to exist in Kaiju No. 8, meaning that when he was weak in his human, he had superhuman strength.

This aspect of the protagonist makes him one of the anime characters strong enough to tank Sukuna's Divine Flame.

Kafka, in his kaiju form, is an absolute powerhouse, meaning that he even destroyed humungous monsters in the blink of an eye. As such, Sukuna's flames might just go by as normal wind for the anime character.

5) Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The sin of wrath out of the seven deadly sins and the central protagonist, Meliodas is one of the few anime characters who could counter Sukuna's Divine Flame through his move 'Full Counter.'

The move works by reflecting any opponent's move with double the magnitude, meaning that the stronger the opponent, the more damage they would get from Full Counter.

Although the move involves Meliodas reading the nature of his opponent's move, he might be able to easily counter the Divine Flame technique.

6) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The main protagonist, also known as the fiend which the Chainsaw Devil took over, Denji is one of the few anime characters who could one-shot Sukuna's Divine Flame by a long shot.

His normal transformations might not seem like much but his Devil Form would be a whole new story. He displayed this form in the final battle against Makima and wreaked havoc, leaving nothing behind.

While he might tank Sukuna's flames, he might also remove the King of Curses' name from existence.

7) Pain (Naruto)

Pain as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The central protagonist of the Pain Assault arc and one of the fan-favorite antagonists from Naruto, Pain is one of the strongest characters in anime and one of the few anime characters who could tank Sukuna's Divine Flame.

While he doesn't have many jutsu techniques up his sleeve, his 'Almighty Push' should be enough to counter Sukuna's flames as it was enough to wipe out an entire village out of existence.

8) Rimuru (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Rimuru is the isekai-ed protagonist (Satoru Mikami) who started off his journey as a low-level slime but soon became one of the strongest characters from the series (and anime). He has a vast skill set of techniques that could tank Sukuna's Divine Flame.

While most of his techniques are strong enough to tackle Sukuna's flames, his 'Predator' skill might prove the strongest against Sukuna as the King of Curses would get absorbed into the protagonist's body.

If this doesn't work, numerous other techniques would most definitely overpower the Divine Flame technique.

9) Maple (BOFURI: I don't want to get hurt, so I'll max out my defense)

Maple as seen in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

The anime character who could literally 'tank' Sukuna's Divine Flames or any one of his cursed techniques, Maple is the female protagonist of BOFURI whose impenetrable defense makes her special.

Moreover, her offensive-defensive techniques could be considered a bonus against the King of Curses' flames, making her the worst opponent of the Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist: someone he wished he never faced in battle.

10) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The man whose singular fist holds the defeat of his opponents, Saitama is one of the strongest characters in anime who could tank Sukuna's Divine Flame or any physical attacks from the King of Curses, with great ease.

While he had showcased his serious punches against godly villains, Sukuna's flames might not need it as this cursed technique could be countered with just a single normal punch of the series' protagonist.

Final thoughts

Sukuna is not necessarily known for his Divine Flames, but more specifically for his battle IQ. So, while all of the characters in this list might be able to tank his Divine Flame techniques, most of them are not stronger than the Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist.

He is the King of Curses, but he is also the King of Battles, which make him one of the strongest anime antagonists.

