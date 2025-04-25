Does Akitaru Obi turn into an Infernal in Fire Force season 3 episode 4? Ending explained

Fire Force season 3 episode 4, released on April 25, 2025, witnessed a shocking development in the story as Leonard Burns ordered a White-clad member to use an Infernal bug on Akitaru Obi. The moment the bug reached Obi's skin, the Company 8 Captain screamed in agony.

Moreover, it appeared like he was on the verge of becoming an infernal. Undoubtedly, the episode's ending may have left many fans perplexed and worried about Obi's fate. They might ask, "Does Akitaru Obi turn into an Infernal in Fire Force season 3 episode 4?"

While the episode's ending might suggest the worst, Akitaru Obi doesn't turn into an infernal after the events of Fire Force season 3 episode 4. According to chapter 188 of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga, Akitaru Obi hardens his muscles, preventing the bug from stinging him properly. Akitaru also mentions in the manga how he worked on strengthening his muscles while in prison.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force manga.

Exploring Akitaru Obi's fate in Fire Force season 3 episode 4 and whether he turns into an Infernal

Akitaru Obi, as seen in Fire Force season 3 episode 4 (Image via David Production)

No, Akitaru Obi doesn't turn into an infernal after the events of Fire Force season 3 episode 4. As per chapter 188 of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga, Akitaru Obi flexed his muscles to harden his skin. As a result, the infernal bug couldn't properly sting him. While Obi was shown momentarily turning into an infernal in the anime, the Captain of Company 8 survived his worst fate, thanks to his impressive build.

Moreover, as seen in the manga, he used his raw physical strength to burst through the iron chains. Obi's feats scared the White Hood guard, who stepped away from him. While flexing his muscles, Obi addressed Burns and the White Clad that they shouldn't have put him in jail, as he prepared his muscles for this scenario.

Undoubtedly, the ending of Fire Force season 3 episode 4 must have been shocking for many fans, since Akitaru Obi is one of the vital characters responsible for Shinra Kusakabe's growth as a Fire Fighter. Joker also once mentioned that Obi was the guiding light the Empire needed, along with Shinra. Therefore, it would have been a narratively shocking affair had Leonard Burns been successful.

The Infernal Bug, as seen in Fire Force season 3 episode 4 (Image via David Production)

In Fire Force season 3 episode 4, Leonard Burns wanted to prove a point to Shinra that wishes weren't heard. As fans may know, Shinra Kusakabe has always wanted to become a hero. He wanted to save people as a Fire Fighter. His "wish" was strengthened by Akitaru's influence, who wasn't only a proper commander but an incredible mentor figure to him.

Therefore, Shinra was in despair when he saw his Captain turning into an Infernal in Fire Force season 3, episode 4. Yet, the manga revealed that Obi's "Superfire," i.e., his physical strength, prevailed over the unthinkable. Even though Obi didn't have any pyrokinetic abilities, he compensated for that with his raw physical endurance and power.

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Moreover, his determination and unshakable will acted as the guiding force for his comrades. Hence, when he flexed his muscles to defy the certain death from the infernal bugs, Hinawa and others from his team couldn't help but root for their Captain. In chapter 188, Hinawa even asked everyone to assist Captain Obi.

Yet, it should be noted that Obi's own efforts weren't enough to save him. He could only keep his muscles hardened for a specific time. However, his defiance allowed Shinra and Joker to act with renewed desperation against Burns. Shinra Kusakabe slammed Burns to the roof. During the battle's climax, Joker returns to the roof and burns all the Infernal Bugs from Obi's body to save him.

Conclusion

Fire Force season 3 episode 4 ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering about Akitaru Obi's fate. However, according to the manga, the Company 8 Captain survived his worst fate through the combined efforts of his own strength and his team.

While he maintained his flexed muscles, Shinra and Joker took on Burns. Eventually, Burns was pushed to a corner, allowing Joker to burn the bugs from Obi's body, thereby saving him.

