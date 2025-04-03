  • home icon
Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Apr 03, 2025 14:00 GMT
Fire Force season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive (Image via David Production)
One of the highly anticipated sequel anime set to air in the Spring 2025 anime season is Fire Force season 3. Produced by David Productions, the third season ends the five-year drought after season 2 in 2020. The installment continues the adaptation of Atsushi Ohkubo's eponymous manga series.

Undoubtedly, fans who follow the anime might want to know the number of episodes the third installment will have. According to the anime's official staff, Fire Force season 3 is split into two cours. The first cour will commence from April 4, 2025, while the second cour will begin in January 2026.

It's not confirmed, but speculated that the series will follow the previous two seasons' schedule and release a total of 24 episodes. As such, the first cour will run for 12 episodes in total. Follow along with this article to know more about the anime's release schedule.

How many episodes will Fire Force season 3 have?

As of this article's writing, Fire Force season 3 is expected to have a total of 24 episodes. While the anime's official staff hasn't revealed any Blu-Ray & DVD listings, which is usually how this information is conveyed, the previous two installments' schedule suggests the series will have 24 episodes.

As mentioned, the series will be released in two parts. As a result, the first part is expected to air a total of 12 episodes. The first episode premieres in Japan on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 25:53 JST (effectively Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1:53 am JST). As a result, most international fans can stream the episode sometime on Friday, April 4, 2025, due to the differences in time zones.

The current complete release schedule for Fire Force season 3, as per the Pacific Standard Time (PT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings, are here as follows:

EpisodesDateRelease Timings (PDT/BST/IST)
1April 4, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
2April 11, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
3April 18, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
4April 25, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
5May 2, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
6May 9, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
7May 16, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
8May 23, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
9May 30, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
10June 6, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
11June 13, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
12June 20, 202511 AM/7 PM/11:30 PM
13-24(Begins from January 2026)TBD
Although this table showcases the predicted full release schedule, it's subject to change by any delays the series announces in the future. As of now, there are no reports of an episode being postponed. Moreover, the release timings in the table follow the show's international simulcast timings.

Where to watch Fire Force season 3?

Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)
Arthur, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

The eagerly anticipated sequel from the Spring 2025 anime season will be airing on TBS, MBS, CBC, BS-TBS, SBS, NBC, and other pertinent networks in Japan. Japanese fans can also watch the series on Netflix in the nation.

International fans won't have to worry because Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series. As a result, fans from the global regions (excluding Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Taiwan, and Malaysia) can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Fire Force season 3?

Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)
Shinra Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 is set to pick up the adaptation from chapter 175 of Atsushi Ohkubo's titular manga series. As a result, the upcoming installment will begin the narrative from the Obi Rescue Arc (chapter 175-197) and show Shinra Kusakabe and his friends trying to save their captain, Akitaru Obi, whom the Tokyo Empire has arrested.

The series will further show Shinra and his friends uncovering the dark truth about the world and its secrets. Since the Special Fire Force Company 8 has strengthened its bond with Company 7, Haijima, and other companies, it will look to stop the White-Clad's plan of bringing the Great Calamity on Earth. The season will also reveal the true goal of White Clad and feature exciting battles.

Fire Force season 3 episode archive

  • Episode 1: Unwavering (Preview)
  • Episode 2: TBR
  • Epiosde 3: TBR
  • Episode 4: TBR
  • Episode 5: TBR
  • Episode 6: TBR
  • Episode 7: TBR
  • Episode 8: TBR
  • Episode 9 TBR
  • Episode 10: TBR
  • Episode 11: TBR
  • Episode 12: TBR
