Fire Force season 3 episode 3: Shinra and Joker confront Burns while Hinawa and Co.'s battle against Gold begins

Fire Force season 3 episode 3, titled Incarnation of Flame, was released on Friday, April 18, 2025. The episode witnessed Shinra Kusakabe and Joker team up against Captain Leonard Burns, who has sworn loyalty to the Evangelist's vision. Shinra showcased his flames, but they were of no use against Leonard Burns's explosive powers.

Ad

Furthermore, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 saw Hinawa and others take on Gold, a mysterious "Destroyer." Undoubtedly, the latest episode has nicely set up the battles that will determine Akitaru Obi's fate. David Production has done a fine job of injecting life into Atsushi Ohkubo's manga and enlivening the iconic manga panels.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 3.

Fire Force season 3 episode 3: Shinra Kusakabe's nightmare begins as he faces Leonard Burns

Leonard Burns in the episode (Image via David Production)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Fire Force season 3 episode 3 begins with Shinra Kusakabe and Joker confronting Captain Leonard Burns at Fuchu Prison. Shinra asks Burns about Akitaru Obi's whereabouts. However, Burns says that Obi will return to flames as a reward for devoting his mind and heart to the Holy Sun.

Ad

Trending

Suddenly, Shinra visualizes his Captain turning into an Infernal. He cannot fathom why Leonard Burns, who has devoted his life to saving human beings from flames, would do such a thing to Obi. As such, he asks the Captain about his motives. According to Fire Force season 3 episode 3, Leonard Burns has always devoted his life to serving God.

Yet one day, a doubt in God was born within him through his link with the Adolla world. However, through the Evangelist, he has sensed a God he cannot doubt. That's why he has sworn his loyalty to the White Clad. He realized that devoting himself to the Evangelist would be the way of his life.

Ad

Shinra and Joker in the episode (Image via David Production)

Yet, Shinra fails to see his vision; he reminds him that the White Clad are trying to cause the Great Cataclysm. However, Leonard knows that there will be regeneration after a calamity. In other words, destruction isn't an end. He adds that there's no place for logic before God. Shinra then asks Burns what will happen to the people he saved.

Ad

Without any remorse, Leonard Burns answers that every action comes with a sacrifice. Fire Force season 3 episode 3 then shows Burns raising Akitaru Obi, who is bound with chains. Seeing his Captain in such a state infuriates Shinra, who leaps at Leonard Burns with his Adolla Burst flames. Shinra kicks Burns with a powerful blast, but it has no effect on the Captain.

Burns showcases his flames (Image via David Production)

At this moment in Fire Force season 3 episode 3, Joker joins the party. He engages in a close combat with Burns. Likewise, Shinra counters with punches. However, Leonard Burns unleashes Voltage Nova, one of his destructive spells. The devastating flames almost push Shinra to the edge.

Ad

Meanwhile, Joker realizes that they must finish the battle quickly because the amount of heat Burns accumulates will just keep increasing. At present, Burns is at Stage One. The more time Shinra and Joker give Burns, the more powerful he'll become. Meanwhile, Shinra still cannot comprehend why Burns, whom he looked up to as a father, would change. Thus, he charges at the man head-on.

Fire Force season 3 episode 3: A myriad of emotions, Hinawa and Company 8 vs. Gold

Ad

Haumea, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Elsewhere in Fire Force season 3 episode 3, Haumea senses a large explosion at the Fuchu Prison. She remembers Burns telling her to leave Shinra Kusakabe's interception to him. That's why Haumea has positioned the Destroyers somewhere else. She ruminates for a while and then heads to the chamber to collect the collective unconscious.

Ad

Elsewhere, Karim and Li talk about the sudden change in their Captain's motives. Karim cannot accept Leonard Burns's new ideals to turn the world into the next Sun. Meanwhile, Hinawa leads the rest of the Company 8 members to Fuchu prison, boarding the Nether-specific vehicle. He wants Lisa and others to demolish the prison.

Gold, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Somewhere else, the Destroyers witness Leonard Burns taking on Shinra Kusakabe and Joker. One of them asks Gold why they aren't eliminating him since he has experienced the Adolla. However, Gold says that Haumea deems Burns necessary to her plan. Besides, she intends to link him to a doppleganger.

Ad

Gold then tells her comrades that they are to intercept the rest of the Company 8 members. Following that, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 3 switches to the Sanctum, where Haumea wails while collecting the Collective Unconscious. Charon cannot bear to see the girl's struggles. Meanwhile, Yona appears at the scene.

Yona reveals that they are in the era of deciphering the Pi. In other words, he reveals that the end is near. Charon thinks it's good, as he doesn't want to see Haumea's suffering. Following that, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 3 moves to Company 5's headquarters, where Hibana is engrossed in her research about the dopplegangers.

Ad

Hibana, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

She realizes that every puzzle leads her to the orphanage where she and Iris grew up. Hibana wonders whether the orphanage was an experimental ground. At any rate, she wants to get to the bottom of the case. Fire Force season 3 episode 3 then moves to the other side of the Fuchu prison. Gold and the two other Destroyers anticipate the Company 8 members' arrival.

Ad

Interestingly, Hinawa demolishes a thick wall using his gun. Gold didn't expect them to arrive at this scene in such a manner. Sensing their opponent in front, Hinawa decides to fix the formation. However, he realizes that Arthur Boyle isn't with them. Apparently, Arthur has somehow fallen from the vehicle on their way to the prison.

Hinawa, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

As a result, Tamaki decides to take the point. Since she can withstand flames and has supreme agility, she wants to fight Gold. However, Hinawa warns her to be careful, as they don't know their opponent's powers. Fire Force season 3 episode 3 then focuses on Tamaki and the rest of the Company 8 members' battle against Gold. Interestingly, their attacks don't do much harm to the Destroyer.

Ad

After analyzing Gold's arm, Licht realizes that there must be something special. While he is yet to decipher the opponent's capabilities, he tells his comrades to stay assured. Elsewhere, Leonard Burns reaches Stage II. Joker feels it might be too late. However, Shinra doesn't give up. Fire Force season 3 episode 3 ends with the Company 8 members determined to take on their respective foes.

Conclusion

Shinra Kusakabe in the episode (Image via David Production)

One of the major highlights of Fire Force season 3 episode 3 was Shinra Kusakabe's confrontation with Leonard Burns, who has always been like a father figure to the boy. Shinra couldn't believe the man he looked up to would change his ideals.

Ad

Yet, he wanted to save his Captain from being turned into an Infernal. However, Leonard Burns's flames were too much for the boy to handle, even though he had Joker's help. On the other hand, Hinawa and others faced Gold, who clearly has a bag of tricks up her sleeve. Fire Force season 3 episode 3 saw how Hinawa's powers didn't do anything to Gold. Therefore, Shinra's friends also have a work cut out for them.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More