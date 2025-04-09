Fire Force season 3 episode 2 preview teases Joker's return

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime revealed the preview synopsis and images for Fire Force season 3 episode 2. The episode, titled Captive, is set to be released on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 9:53 am PT (effectively Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 1:53 am JST), on Animeism programming block on TBS, MBS, CBS, and other pertinent networks.

In the previous episode, the Special Fire Force Company 8's Captain, Akitaru Obi, reported his findings to the Tokyo Fire Defense Agency's chief. However, Tokyo's Imperial Army barged into the meeting and arrested Obi. Interestingly, Obi saw the White Clad members outside the office.

On the other hand, the episode saw Raffles III order Captain Leonard Burns and others to join hands with the White Clad. Although Burns used to perceive the White Clad as the Empire's enemies, he decided to follow the Evangelist's will. As a result, he joined the White Clad. Leonard Burns also decided to implant an infernal bug on Akitaru Obi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Fire Force season 3 episode 2.

Fire Force season 3 episode 2 preview hints at Joker providing a place for Shinra and his friends to strategize Akitaru Obi's rescue operation

According to the preview synopsis, the narrative for Fire Force season 3 episode 2 will show the Special Fire Force Company 8 taking necessary actions to try and rescue their Captain, Akitaru Obi, whom the Tokyo Imperial Army has arrested on Captain Leonard Burns's orders. Leonard, who underwent a Divine Conversion, has sworn his allegiance to the Evangelist.

The White Clad intends to use Akitaru Obi to lure out Shinra Kusakabe, the possessor of the Adolla Burst. Undoubtedly, the shocking alliance of the White Clad and the Tokyo Empire will make it difficult for Shinra and his friends to rescue Obi, who are now branded as traitors. Since the Empire has its eyes everywhere, Shinra and others would want to secure a base where they can formulate a plan.

Hinawa and Shinra in the preview image for the episode (Image via David Production)

As per the preview synopsis, Fire Force season 3 episode 2 will feature Joker, who will likely assist Shinra and others from the Fire Force Company 8 as the Anti-Hero. In all probability, Licht will take them to Joker. The Anti-Hero has had experience when it comes to hiding in the shadows from the Imperial Army.

Therefore, he's the best person to assist Shinra Kusakabe and his friends in the Akitaru Obi rescue operation. Joker will likely tell the Company 8 members that they must walk into the shadows if they intend to save their captain in Fire Force season 3 episode 2.

Akitaru Obi, as seen in the preview image for Fire Force season 3 episode 2 (Image via David Production)

In addition to the synopsis, the preview images for Fire Force season 3 episode 2 suggest the narrative will show Akitaru Obi's condition in the prison cell. He appears undaunted by his arrest in the preview images.

Yet, while Akitaru believes in his teammates, he must be concerned about them. In addition, the pictures show Leonard Burns and Haumea, suggesting they might have a role to play in the episode.

