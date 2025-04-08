Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 preview teases major challenges for Shirota as Takamine's "closet"

Following a memorable and exciting premiere to the highly anticipated spring 2025 series, fans are more anxious than ever for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2. More specifically, fans are anxious to see how the unique partnership between protagonists Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine develops.

Likewise, the release of the preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 has whipped fans into a frenzy given that it seems to deal with just that. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the preview for the anime’s upcoming second episode and speculates on what it could communicate about the episode’s overall narrative.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 preview sees Takamine force Shirota into a difficult situation

The preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 begins with the pair in class and seemingly speaking to each other. Takamine appears to be standing, suggesting that she may be answering a question or speaking to the class at large. Shirota is then seen with a nervous expression as focus immediately shifts to Takamine removing her underwear. Additional shots suggest that she does so in the middle of class in front of her peers.

Focus then shifts to Takamine seemingly in a celebratory outfit at night, also sporting a slightly different hairstyle. She also seems to be blushing here for some reason. Focus then seemingly returns to the classroom, where Shirota is visibly shocked. This is most likely at Takamine’s request to replace her underwear then and there, given he’s then seen doing so. The next shot sees him lying on the classroom floor with his face in his hands as Takamine stands over him.

Takamine is then seen blushing, also seemingly in the classroom, before pointing to the camera as the preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 ends. While seemingly disjointed, there is a clear narrative to be pulled from the preview’s scenes. Firstly, it seems that Takamine answers a question incorrectly or says something in class which embarasses her, hence why she removes her underwear then and there.

As Shirota watches this, he seemingly realizes that she’ll force him to replace it in the middle of class in front of their classmates. He likely does this successfully, with the following shots of him lying on the floor a result of him being shocked that he actually did it. Likewise, Takamine is presumably standing over him to tease and congratulate him, hence his reaction. The final shots of the preview are likely a continuation of this conversation, where she too gets embarrassed.

This narrative sequence will likely make up the episode’s first half, thus setting up the second half as centering around the shot of Takamine in celebratory garb. A festival will likely be ongoing, with Takamine inviting Shirota to go with her. The scene of her speaking will likely be her expressing gratitude for going along with being her “closet.” This would also serve as an excuse for why she invited him, delaying the admission of her feelings for later on in the series.

Final thoughts

Takamine seemingly begins to feel guilty over Shirota being her "closet" in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2

Given what’s seen in the preview for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2, the above seems to be the most likely order of events and story for the episode. Further supporting this interpretation is how most romantic comedy anime tend to go in their first few episodes. While the series certainly has its own unique features and twists, it’s likely they’ll still go through these major motions starting in the second episode.

