Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the first episode’s focus on introducing central characters Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota, fans expect the next release to see time travel antics ensue.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 has at least confirmed its release info.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 release date and time

Takamine's harsh treatment of Koushi Shirota will likely be a major part of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 9 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 20 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 British Summer Time 3:00PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:00PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:00PM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2

Koushi Shirota will likely begin to stand up for himself in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the streaming platform’s release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. Unfortunately, no alternate language dubs have been announced as coming for the series as of this article’s writing.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 began with central protagonist Koushi Shirota introducing viewers to the titular Takane Takamine. He described her as a goddess of high school, going on to say that he was as antithetical to her as possible and thus never approached her. He did, however, say they always attended the same schools. Focus then shifted to Koushi eating lunch somewhere in school by himself, when Takamine entered.

She suddenly began changing into a bra, with Koushi succumbing to temptation and peeking. The two then had math class together next period, where she got a 98% on a test, apparently ruining her streak of perfect scores. She then inexplicably began removing her underwear, with focus shifting to a butterfly flying through space into a room with clocks and gears. Returning focus to Earth, Koushi shockingly saw Takamine get her test back with a 100% this time.

Koushi went to confront her about this after school, where the two were alone together in the student council room. He explained what he saw while saying he must be crazy, but she eventually explained her powers to him, which saw her time travel everytime she removed her underwear. The episode ended with Takamine eventually convincing Koushi to become her “closet” since he could time travel with her, teasing feelings for him in the process.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 (speculative)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 should open up with a focus on Koushi Shirota as he processes what his life now is with Takamine. He’ll likely be seen doing so on his way to school that day, running into Takamine outside as he arrives. However, she’ll likely ignore him, making it clear that he is, as it currently stands, nothing more than a tool for her to use.

Episode 2 should then see Takamine begin utilizing her powers, in turn forcing Koushi to fulfill his duties as her “closet.” This should lead into a discussion about her ignoring him earlier that day, with her initially being unreceptive. However, the episode should end with Takamine making efforts to include him in her life, likely shown via her greeting him at school the next day.

