The Beginning After the End episode 3: Arthur learns a new power as Sylvia is introduced

The Beginning After the End episode 3, titled Meeting the King, was released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The episode primarily focused on Arthur Leywin's interaction with Sylvia, a benevolent dragon, who taught him not to let his heart run wayward with hatred. Rather, she helped Arthur find a new power lying dormant in him.

In addition, The Beginning After the End episode 3 showcased another bit from Arthur's previous life as King Grey. Moreover, the episode added a further layer of complexity to Arthur's character. Studio A-Cat has done a decent job of injecting life into TurtleMe's narrative, with sound animation and production.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 3.

The Beginning After the End episode 3: Arthur's interaction with Sylvia teaches him a new way of life

A young girl and a woman in the opening scene (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Beginning After the End episode 3 begins with a young girl telling someone older than her that she has found something pretty. She adds that it won't appear a second time. Yet, she knows that "bad things" will occur if this continues. The narrative then shifts the focus to Arthur Leywin confronting a gigantic, monstrous entity near a cave.

Many questions swirl inside Arthur's brain. Yet, the sight of the monster bewilders him. Without overthinking, Arthur lunges forward to attack the beast, believing it to be an enemy. However, the dragon-like figure easily flicks away Arthur, refusing to engage in a combat. Addressing Arthur by his name, the figure says he still has a long way to go.

Moreover, she assures him that she's an ally. The Beginning After the End episode 3 then shows the monster picking up a few fruits from a nearby tree and giving them to Arthur. She urges the boy to eat them since he must be hungry. The monster refuses to speak until Arthur eats and regains health. As Arthur chews on the fruits, the monstrous figure watches over him like a motherly figure.

Arthur, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 3, Arthur remembers his parents being in peril. He asks the figure before him if she knows anything about his parents. The monster says that she can only see further beyond the mysterious place. She shows a vision to Arthur and mentions that his parents have safely left the place a few days ago.

Tears flow from Arthur's eyes as he realizes with relief that his parents are truly safe. He thanks the monster, who finally introduces herself as Sylvia. At this moment, the narrative for The Beginning After the End episode 3 briefly moves to the vision of a young girl conversing with an elder. The cryptic conversation seems to suggest that an "answer" must lie somewhere.

The vision doesn't clearly reveal anything other than creating intrigue. Meanwhile, Arthur peacefully munches on fruits. According to The Beginning After the End episode 3, a few days have passed since Sylvia saved Arthur. The boy's wounds are healed, and he wants to return. Yet, Sylvia says it's not the right time.

Arthur and Sylvia (Image via Studio A-Cat)

According to Sylvia, they are on the outskirts of the Elshire Forest, home to wild animals and outlaws alike. Sylvia knows that Arthur desperately wants to return home. However, she tells the boy that it takes some preparation to open a dimensional rift. She has already commenced the preparation to create a safe passage for Arthur.

Following that, the narrative for The Beginning After the End episode 3 delves into Arthur's monologue. The boy ruminates about how Sylvia has never told him about herself. While she appears a "hideous beast," in reality, she's a warm person. Eventually, Arthur begins to train using a wooden stick. He also trains his Mana Core.

Sylvia notices that the boy has a lovely Mana Core at a young age. However, she wonders whether Arthur can collect mana while using magic. According to Sylvia in The Beginning After the End episode 3, the act of collecting mana while using magic is natural to creatures other than humans. It's mainly because human beings have a fixed concept of mana, so they think of it separately.

Sylvia controls mana while using magic (Image via Studio A-Cat)

She is willing to teach the move to Arthur if he can honestly answer her what he would do with such power. Suddenly, Arthur remembers the painful experience he and his party faced at the hands of the Bandits. The boy replies that he will bring death to those who dare eliminate his loved ones.

However, Sylvia slowly flicks away Arthur and says she won't tell him the secret to the move if he keeps on filling his thoughts with murderous intent. She rests her finger on Arthur's head and mentions that she can easily tear him apart. At the same time, she can peacefully rest her fingers on the boy. She asks which one Arthur prefers.

The Beginning After the End episode 3 then shows Sylvia teaching Arthur that no good shall come if he fills his heart with hatred. Slowly, Arthur recognizes the value in Sylvia's words. When she asks him the second time, Arthur says he will protect the ones dear to him with his new power. Sylvia likes the boy's answer and is willing to teach him the move.

The Beginning After the End episode 3: Sylvia's parting gift moves Arthur to tears

Sylvia's pursuer, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Elsewhere, a monstrous beast resembling Sylvia searches for her kind. The beast senses Sylvia's location and flies in that direction. After that, The Beginning After the End episode 3 delves into a flashback, revealing a moment from King Grey's life. After experiencing numerous battles, King Grey heads to the parliament office and stares at his own figure.

He recalls that a King's role is that of an agent of war in a world of depleted resources and declining birth rates. One of the officers offers his gratitude to King Grey for bringing prosperity to the land through many battles. He asks why the King has come. Yet, without saying anything, Grey leaves the office.

Meanwhile, Arthur heavily trains to hone his new skill. Sylvia mentions that Arthur's magic will expand exponentially if he can maintain such concentration. The boy then remembers a battle he fought in his previous life. He applies the concentration technique (Ki) and masters Sylvia's move.

King Grey, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 3, Sylvia swats Arthur somewhere safe to hide him from an unexpected guest. It's none other than the monstrous beast, who was looking for Sylvia. Apparently, Sylvia has been running from her kind for a while. The other beast urges Sylvia to return, but she won't.

Sylvia's response forces the beast to take the offensive route. He unleashes a powerful magic spell in Sylvia's direction. Just then, The Beginning After the End episode 3 shows Sylvia transforming into a white dragon, with bright ivory wings. She charges up mana and breathes a powerful technique.

The other monster warns Sylvia that she won't survive if she uses that power. However, Sylvia doesn't mind since she has lived a happy life. During their fierce battle, Sylvia uses a particular technique to stop time for everyone besides her and Arthur. She asks Arthur whether she now looks more like "Sylvia." Undoubtedly, Sylvia's true form has Arthur stunned.

Sylvia's true form and Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The boy realizes that Sylvia has been a Dragon all along. At this moment in The Beginning After the End episode 3, Sylvia gives Arthur an egg-like object and a feather. She urges the boy to keep the object wrapped in the feather. In addition, she channels a new power into Arthur, which creates an ornate mark on the boy's limbs, akin to the ones Sylvia has on her neck.

The Beginning After the End episode 3 reveals that Sylvia is gravely wounded. She tells Arthur that she doesn't have much time left. Yet, before that, she wants to open the Dimensional Rift for the boy to escape. She apologizes for not being able to create a portal directly to his home.

Moreover, Sylvia reveals that she could have easily opened the portal before. Yet, she wanted to spend some time with the boy. Meanwhile, Arthur weeps for not being able to help Sylvia when she is hurt. He recalls how Sylvia has been like a mother to him. Since he already has a mother, she calls Sylvia her "Grandmother."

Sylvia's gift to Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Hearing Arthur call her "Grandmother" makes Sylvia emotional, as she wants to hear it over and over. Finally, she sends the boy somewhere safe and closes the portal. The time finally runs its usual course, as the other Dragon regains consciousness. Sylvia then uses another powerful beam at her kin. Unfortunately, the episode doesn't show Sylvia's final fate, as only an explosion is heard.

Meanwhile, Arthur finds himself in the woods. He recalls Sylvia's final words, and tears begin to flow from his eyes. The boy grabs the parting gifts from Sylvia and searches for a route to home. At this moment, he hears something. The Beginning After the End episode 3 ends with Arthur sensing someone nearby.

Conclusion

The Beginning After the End episode 3 was a wholesome installment, with much better animation than the previous one. The major highlights of the episode were the marvelous OSTs and decent animation. Moreover, Sylvia and Arthur's chemistry was nicely set up within the episode's runtime.

At the same time, the episode created a sense of mystery with Sylvia's appearance and the parting gifts she handed over to Arthur. Overall, the episode had much better production from Studio A-Cat.

