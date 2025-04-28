See you Tomorrow at the Food Court anime confirms July 2025 release with new visual

On Monday, April 28, 2025, the official website and X account for See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime unveiled a new visual, confirming that the series will premiere in July 2025. The details concerning the title's cast and staff members have already been revealed.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime is based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Shinichiro Nariie. The series was originally launched as a webcomic on the author's X account in October 2019. In March 2020, Kadokawa Shoten acquired the rights and began serializing the manga on the Comic Newtype website.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime set to debut in July 2025

The official staff unveiled the second key visual for the See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime. According to the illustration, the series will begin its broadcast in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025. However, a narrower release date and the information concerning the show's broadcast are yet to be revealed.

The latest key visual for the See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime features the main heroines, Wada and her gyaru friend, Yamamoto, taking a selfie after school. The illustration reveals the show's logo and the July 2025 release window. Wada is seen broadly smiling in the visual, while Yamamoto appears calm and collected.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime stars Hiyori Miyazaki as Wada, Yoshino Aoyama as Yamamoto, Saori Hayami as Saito, and Jun Fukuyama as Duke Abel. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Kazuomi Koga directs the comedy anime at Atelier Pontdarc, with Jukki Hanada supervising the series scripts. Kyuta Sakai, who has previously worked on Steins;Gate and other series, has joined the main staff as the character designer and chief animation director.

Kana Utatane, known for their contributions to Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!, is the show's music composer at Kadokawa, while Jin Aketagawa is the sound director at Magic Capsule.

A brief synopsis of See You Tomorrow at the Food Court anime

Yamamoto, as seen in the teaser PV (Image via Atelier Pontdarc)

Based on Shinichiro Nariie's manga series, the anime centers on Wada, an honor student with an air of mystery, and her intimidating "Gal" friend, Yamamoto. Unlike Wada, Yamamoto follows the Gyaru fashion sense.

At first glance, they may have nothing in common, but they love to indulge in casual talks during their daily meetings at a food court after school. Therefore, the series will show an interesting bond between two friends who are complete opposites of each other.

