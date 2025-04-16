Crunchyroll inexplicably delays Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 by one week

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 saw Crunchyroll choose to delay its airing of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 by one week, as indicated by a message on the series’ page. The message simply states that “the next episode will be available on 4/22,” or April 22, without adding any further explanation of the delay.

It should be noted that Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 is not delayed in its Japanese release. The official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed this earlier today via a post which promoted the third episode’s release and confirmed its availability. With this in mind, Crunchyroll’s decision to delay the incredibly popular series becomes curiouser and curiouser.

Censorship controversy likely influenced Crunchyroll’s delay of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3

While Crunchyroll hasn’t officially commented on its delay of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3, there is one especially likely explanation. In Japan, the anime is airing in three different versions with varying levels of censorship. The censored version is the TV broadcast/general streaming version, while a “Special Streaming” version is less censored. The uncensored version is known as the self-referential “Eternal Virgin Road” version.

Across the first two episodes, Crunchyroll streamed what appeared to be the fully uncensored Eternal Virgin Road version (referencing the titular Takamine’s time travel ability). While many were pleased by this decision, others criticized Crunchyroll for streaming this version of the series without any apparent warning. The series has likewise been at the center of significant controversy on social media since airing.

Likewise, Crunchyroll’s delay seems to be a result of its decision to change which version of the series it will stream. The third episode’s platform-specific release date of April 22 notably aligns with the Japanese release date of the “Special Streaming” version of the series. With this in mind, it seems Crunchyroll will be streaming this version of the series internationally starting with Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3.

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll has yet to officially comment on this decision beyond the note affixed to the series’ page on the streaming platform. Should Crunchyroll intend to comment, it’s expected that this will come via either the platform's official social media accounts, or the news section of its own website. However, given that no explanation has been given thus far, it seems unlikely that one will be provided.

The highly popular spring 2025 series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Yuichi Hiiragi’s original manga of the same name. The manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into 10 compilation volumes. Of these 10, nine are either currently translated to and available in or planned for release in English by Yen Press.

