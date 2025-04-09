Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2: Shirota's first test as Takamine's closet gets tense

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 was expected to focus on Koushi Shirota’s first official day as Takane Takamine’s “closet.” Officially released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the installment did exactly that, seeing an anxious Shirota try and find a way to fulfill his role in the middle of class.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 likewise continued the story from the first episode, which saw Shirota discover how Takamine’s time travel powers work. The threats she made at the end of the previous episode also carried over into this one, serving as Shirota’s primary motivation to get the job done.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 sees Shirota make dangerous moves in an attempt to appease Takamine

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 began with both Koushi Shirota and Takane Takamine arriving at school the day after the first episode’s events. She said she needed to talk to him in the student council room, where she handed him a bag of her underwear. She also explained her expectation that her underwear is replaced immediately, even if it’s in the middle of class.

He protested against this initially, but was convinced to play along after she threatened to turn him in again. She also added that if he did his job well enough and long enough, there’d eventually be some rewards for him. She added that while this is embarrassing for her too, she felt most comfortable doing it with Shirota. However, she tried playing this off as a ploy when his response wasn’t what she hoped.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 saw her remind him to return the underwear to her at the end of the day’s end as he left for their class. Shirota mused on the fact that he had no idea when Takamine would use her ability, musing on what she meant by correcting small mistakes. Shirota then remembered that she’s fairly perfect as is, adding that she likely won’t need to use her ability much.

Takamine's test for Shirota is the primary focus of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 (Image via Liden Films)

However, he failed to remember that his perception of her perfection is marred by her ability’s usage prior to his being able to remember past events. Likewise, she was then called on to read a poem, which she did without any error whatsoever. A gust of wind then blew in the classroom, which she apparently saw as an opportunity to enhance what just happened. She indicated this by saying to Shirota that while it was perfect, it wasn’t the best it could have been.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 saw her begin removing her underwear while reminding Shirota to replace them as soon as time was rewound. The space scene which typically accompanies the usage of her powers then played out, returning Shirota and the others to just as Takamine was called on to read. She then delayed the start of her reading slightly, pacing herself according to the coming gust of wind as she began reading.

A stylized scene then began which saw Takamine and her classmates transported into a feudal Japan-esque scene. Takamine, wearing a celebratory kimono as she read the piece, clearly meant as a stylization of her reading the poem in class in accordance with the wind’s timing. Shirota admitted that the redo did create a more memorable scene than the first, then began understanding what she meant by her earlier words.

However, he also realized that she’d be using her ability many more times today as a result. Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 then saw her tell him to hurry up with replacing them, clearly wanting him to do so in the middle of class as she told him. She toyed with him briefly before giving him an opportunity to do so while feigning picking up his eraser. This forced him to realize that the best way to approach these replacements was swiftly without hesitation.

He likewise approached his eraser on the ground before pulling out a pair of underwear, replacing it for Takamine in the middle of class. Thankfully, he did so without anyone noticing, returning to his seat inconspicuously. However, he then realized that he didn’t put them on all the way, with her looks at him making it clear she knew also. He wrestled with whether he should try and fix it or not, even envisioning embarrassing scenarios it could lead to for her.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 then saw him remember the words she said to him earlier about it being all right if it was him. He then stood up as the teacher called Takamine’s name for work, grabbing it and bringing it to her. He questioned why he did so before trying to walk away. However, she then grabbed his leg with her feet, reminding him that his job was to put her underwear on properly and finish the job likewise.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 sees Shirota overcome his anxiety about being Takamine's closet (Image via Liden Films)

He did so by using his leg to slide them into place, but became startled when the teacher said his name. Thankfully, Takamine seemed satisfied, which she confirmed to him later that day in the student council room. She revealed she was deliberately testing him before apologizing.

However, she also revealed that she had faith in him, asking him why he saved her likewise. She implied that he didn’t want anyone else to see her underwear, which was clearly the truth. Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 saw Takamine seemingly express genuine joy at him thinking of her in such a way. The episode ended with Takamine heading home, wondering how she could tease Shirota with specific pairs of underwear.

Final thoughts

Episode 2 likely serves as a good example of what fans can expect from the series’ formula, save for the emphasis on Shirota’s hesitation and concerns. Likewise, this should be replaced by legitimate romantic development between the central pair, which episode 2 already teases. Most likely, the series will also give time to Takamine’s internal monologue and general thoughts, allowing her to muse on the situation at similar lengths to how Shirota has.

