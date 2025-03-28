Why there should be an I Have a Crush at Work season 2

I Have a Crush at Work season 2 is a hot topic among the anime and manga communities. The first season concluded a few days ago and the fanbase was quite delighted with how it progressed. There were plenty of wholesome moments, and the interactions were quite organic.

The viewers were able to place themselves in this world and experience it, instead of being passive viewers. The cozy viewing experience made this quite popular among fans of the series. Therefore, the community has been vocal about their interest in I Have a Crush at Work season 2. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons why this series should have another installment soon.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Reasons why I Have a Crush at Work season 2 should be announced

Mitsuya and Tateishi as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

One of the biggest reasons this series needs another season is due to the debut installment’s performance. I Have a Crush at Work season 1 performed well, and it managed to reel plenty of viewers in a span of just two to three episodes. For a romance slice-of-life series, this is quite an achievement. Usually, such shows take some time for the plot to develop. However, the very first episode revealed that the two were in a romantic relationship. Therefore, fans were hooked from the get-go.

Furthermore, how the characters were written, made the show even more enjoyable. The main couple are lovable, and even the supporting roles were a treat to watch on screen. This resulted in an entertaining set of episodes. It can get quite repetitive at times, and such is the nature of this genre. However, the anime did a good job of bringing importance to other characters. Therefore, certain episodes were quite refreshing to watch. For example, the series switched focus from Mitsuya and Tateishi to Hayakawa and Somei.

Somei and Hayakawa as seen in the anime series (Image via BLADE)

Another reason why fans are excited for I Have a Crush at Work season 2 is because of the potential hurdles it could throw in the couple’s way. We haven’t seen Hayakawa and Somei’s relationship progress that much. Therefore, fans are eager to see how they take their relationship to the next level in I Have a Crush at Work season 2.

Furthermore, the manga has plenty of chapters that haven’t been adapted at the time of writing. I Have a Crush at Work season 2 could feature disagreements and fights involving the main couple. While fans don’t particularly enjoy seeing the couple fight, they would like to see their bonds grow stronger. One of the ways to achieve that would be to create situations that force them to grow as individuals and as a couple.

Conclusion

I Have a Crush at Work season 2 is something fans look forward to. There is no doubt that viewers will enjoy the second installment if its execution is similar to the first season. There is a lot more that fans want to know about the two current couples in the office. The second season will give them further insight into their lives which will only improve fans’ perception of the animanga series.

