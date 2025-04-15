Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 preview teases Shirota and Takamine's after-school activities

With one of spring 2025’s most highly anticipated series continuing its momentum, fans are desperate to learn what Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 has in store for them. Fans are specifically curious to see if the first season will continue prioritizing its ecchi antics, or if Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota’s relationship will be legitimately developed.

Excitingly, the preview clip for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 teases the upcoming installment as focusing on both. More specifically, the preview teases Takamine and Shirota hanging out outside of school, suggesting the pair may developing legitimate rapport outside of their arrangement.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 preview teases Takamine and Shirota going for a run together

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3’s preview begins by teasing some ecchi antics, seeing the titular Takane Takamine posing in a bikini. However, this specifically seems to be for some sort of magazine or photoshoot, as there’s text surrounding this photo of Takamine which moves as the camera pans. This is opposed to the text overlaid onto the preview itself, which remains stationary in this sequence, hence the above interpretation.

Takamine is then seen posing once again in a Cleopatra-style outfit; however, this scene doesn’t seem to be a shot of a magazine cover, but instead an actual ongoing photo shoot. Takamine is then seen putting her hair up in what appears to be her bedroom, before focus shifts to her seemingly at school looking down and smiling at someone. This is presumably Shirota, as the next scene sees her tease this person in the typical fashion she does Shirota.

Shirota likewise is next seen in the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 preview, clearly flustered over something which likely has to do with Takamine. The next and final scenes of the preview see Takamine smiling and speaking with someone at night while outside. Her outfit suggests that she is on a run or doing some sort of physical activity with this person, likely to be Shirota based on her demeanor here.

Thankfully, there is a significant amount of information to be gleaned from the preview. Firstly, it seems that Takamine’s modeling career or something equivalent will be a focal point of the episode given the preview’s opening shot. The Cleopatra-like outfit she’s seen wearing is likely intended as a red herring follow up. Rather than being an actual photo shoot, it’s likely this is a stylized scene of her reading something in class as was seen in the second episode.

Her smiling at and teasing of Shirota in subsequent scenes is likely her trying to reward him for the role he played in creating the presumed aforementioned stylized sequence. Shirota’s embarrassed expression is likely a result of being unsure what to do with seemingly legitimate praise from Takamine. Likewise, the ending shot seeing Takamine outside with someone should be her attempt at convincing Shirota she is legitimately grateful for him despite her behavior.

Final thoughts

Takamine and Shirota's romantic relationship should receive legitimate development in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

While the above is merely an interpretation of what little is seen in the preview, it does fall in line with what the series has shown fans so far. Likewise, fans can expect Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 to follow a similar path to that described above. Fans can also expect some twists along the way, such as a new side character possibly being introduced.

