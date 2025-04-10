Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Given that Shirota passed Takamine’s test of his being her closet, it’s expected that the next episode will see him need to fulfill his role outside of an academic setting.
Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 has at least confirmed its release info.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 release date and time
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 16 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 20 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3
The highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series is set to be streamed weekly by Crunchyroll with English subtitles shortly after it airs in Japan. This was confirmed via the streaming platform’s release of its full streaming lineup and schedule for the spring 2025 anime season. Unfortunately, no alternate language dubs have been announced as coming for the series as of this article’s writing.
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 recap
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 2 began with Koushi Shirota arriving at school, where Takane Takamine greeted him. She also invited him to speak with her in the student council room. Here, she gave him a bag full of her underwear, and explained she expected it to be replaced immediately no matter where they were. He protested against this specific demand, but accepted it and went to class after she threatened to get him arrested.
In class, he mused on how perfect Takamine was and how unlikely it was she’d use her ability. Likewise, she was then called on to read a poem, which she did so flawlessly. However, a gust of wind which blew by after she finished seemingly inspired her to rewind time, warning Shirota likewise. She added that while it was perfect, it wasn’t the best it could be. In the new timeline, her perfect reading was enhanced by the blowing wind, with Shirota understanding her now.
However, she then made it clear to him that she expected her underwear to be replaced immediately in class. He tried doing so at first, but didn’t get them fully on her body. This forced him to go back and fix them, which he somehow did without getting caught. After school, she congratulated him, said he passed her test, and teased her feelings for him. The episode ended with her at home wondering what underwear she could use to tease Shirota.
What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 (speculative)
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 will likely open up with Takamine and Shirota meeting up for a social event on the weekend. More specifically, the former will likely invite the latter to hang out with her friends, or at least be present nearby.
Takamine will likely need to rewind time due to something embarrassing happening, showing the other side of what she uses her abilities for. Shirota likewise should begin empathizing with her and recognize why she truly uses her powers. The episode will likely end with Shirota replacing her underwear successfully, but being caught by what’s likely to be the anime’s first side character.
