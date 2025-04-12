Mono episode 1: Amamiya and Kiriyama's new adventures keep their club alive

Mono episode 1 was released on April 12, 2025. The series' premiere saw Satsuki Amamiya start her high school journey with an obsession of capturing the pictures of the Photography Club's President. However, as soon as the president graduated, Amamiya hit a dead end. To cheer her up and start from scratch, Kiriyama advised that they both buy new cameras.

Unfortunately, Amamiya's camera wasn't delivered, so they reached out to the seller. Reaching the seller opened up a new story as both girl attached their camera to a cat and later became the model for the seller's manga series. Capturing a beautiful image of their city's view at night, Amamiya decided to give her all to the Photography Club.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series.

Mono episode 1: Amamiya's new journey starts by becoming a model for someone's manga series

Amamiya as seen in Mono episode 1 (Image via Soigne)

Mono episode 1, titled Mono Trip, commenced with a focus on Satsuki Amamiya, who had just graduated from middle school and started high school. On her first day, a senior caught her attention, taking rapid clicks of anything in sight. This senior was the President of the school's Photography Club. Looking at the president's enthusiasm, Amamiya immediately applied to join the Photography Club.

Fast forward a year, in Mono episode 1, Amamiya took thousands of pictures, but most of them were of the president. Moreover, she even landed a prize for the President's photo. However, the president was now graduating, and she left the club in the hands of Amamiya. After a tearful last encounter, the president graduated, and Amamiya was left behind.

A few days later, in Mono episode 1, An Kiriyama, the other member of the Photography Club and Amamiya's classmate, entered the club room to find an exhausted Amamiya on the ground. Since the former president graduated, Amamiya had lost all sorts of hope and just wanted to quit. However, Kiriyama wouldn't let such a thing happen, so she set the goal of buying new cameras.

Amamiya and Kiriyama as seen in Mono episode 1 (Image ia Soigne)

To Amamiya's despair, she won a camera at an auction and never got it. On the other hand, Kiriyama bought a lightweight body camera with some amazing specs. However, Kiriyama didn't enjoy her new camera and helped Amamiya retrieve her camera. So, these two visited the location of the auction holder and came across a lady who was a manga artist.

Turns out that the lady, Haruno Akiyama, forgot about the auction because she had to meet her deadlines. However, the high school girls never held a grudge and enjoyed some okonomiyaki at Haruno's house. After some time, a cat came out of one of the rooms. Some children arrived at the house and revealed that the cat was named Taishou, and she travels all around Japan.

Looking at the opportunity, Amamiya and Kiriyama decided to attach the latter's body camera to Taishou's head, hoping to get some interesting footage. However, as soon as Taishou left with the body camera, Haruno revealed that the cat would now return in 10 days.

Amamiya, Kiryama, and Haruno as seen in Mono episode 1 (Image via Soigne)

Fast forward 10 days, Taishou returned home with some minor injuries. To Kiriyama's despair, her camera was also slightly damaged. Moreover, the majority of the footage they got from the body camera was of Taishou fighting other cats. While everyone was watching the body camera footage, Haruno expressed her desire to feature Amamiya and Kiriyama as models for her next manga.

So, these three decided to visit the city view to get a beautiful landscape image of the city. After some close encounters with death through Haruno's amateur driving, these three reached the city view. While Haruno and Kiriyama fell asleep after having a heavy meal, Haruno stayed awake and captured a perfect image of their city that would work perfectly for Haruno's next manga series' cover.

