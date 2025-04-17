5 Anime side characters with the best introductions (& 5 that left little to no impression)

In anime, the spotlight usually falls on the protagonists, but let’s not overlook the anime side characters. These supporting players, who aren’t part of the main hero or villain cast, often add flavor, tension, or humor to the story. Whether they’re allies like Reigen Arataka from Mob Psycho 100 or elite fighters like Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, anime side characters can be just as impactful.

Ad

Sometimes, they steal the show with a powerful entrance. Other times, they show up with barely a ripple. In this list, we’ll highlight five anime side characters with unforgettable debuts, and five whose introductions didn’t leave a lasting impression. From explosive first scenes to blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, here’s who made a splash and who barely made a ripple.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Ad

Trending

5 Anime side characters with the best introductions

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

A still of Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio)

Few anime side characters have had a debut as jaw-droppingly cool as Levi Ackerman. Fans first see him in season 1, episode 9, during the battle in Trost District, swooping in with surgical precision and slicing through Titans like it’s a dance. His movements are crisp, his tone cold but calm, and it’s clear right away, this guy is on another level.

Ad

The moment he lands and stands among bloodied bodies without flinching, Levi sets the tone. He’s not just another soldier, he’s humanity’s strongest for a reason. This first appearance cements him as a character fans couldn’t wait to see more of.

2) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A still of Satoru (Image via Mappa Studio)

Gojo makes his debut in episode 2, right as things are getting wild. He strolls into a deadly situation and casually unleashes his Infinity technique, all while blindfolded and cracking jokes. Instantly, he feels untouchable.

Ad

Gojo’s introduction does everything right: shows off his absurd strength, teases his laid-back attitude, and drops a heavy dose of style. In a cast full of strong anime side characters, he doesn’t just hold his own, he becomes the one everyone’s watching.

3) Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari)

A still of Hanekawa (Image via Shaft Studio)

Hanekawa is introduced in Bakemonogatari as the intelligent, soft-spoken class representative who seems like the perfect honor student. Her first notable appearance is in episode 1, when she assists Koyomi Araragi with Hitagi Senjougahara’s strange case.

Ad

Though her demeanor is polite and composed, her sharp intuition and hidden complexity quickly become apparent.

What makes Hanekawa stand out among anime side characters is the quiet intensity of her introduction. Beneath her calm surface lies a troubled, multifaceted individual whose inner conflict plays a central role in later arcs. Her subtle but rich debut hints at much deeper layers, making her a compelling and unforgettable presence right from the start.

Ad

4) Shougo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Makishima (Image via Production I.G.)

Makishima doesn’t kick down the door right away. His first real appearance comes in episode 11 during the drone massacre arc, but even from the shadows, he leaves a chilling impression. His voiceover, philosophical musings, and eerie calm immediately tell that he’s not a typical villain.

Ad

Anime side characters with this kind of quiet, cerebral menace are hard to pull off, but Makishima’s debut is haunting. No dramatic battle needed, just presence, intellect, and a cold smile.

5) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

A still of Reigen (Image via Studio Bones)

Episode 1 gives Reigen, mid-exorcism, confidently chanting nonsense and tossing table salt around. At first, he seems like a classic con artist, but soon we see there’s more to him; he genuinely cares for Mob, even if his methods are sketchy.

Ad

What makes Reigen a standout among anime side characters is how layered his introduction is. He’s funny, confusing, and oddly heartfelt, all in the first few minutes. It’s the perfect blend of charm and mystery.

5 Anime side characters that left little to no impression

1) Tetta Kisaki (Tokyo Revengers)

A still of Kisaki (Image via Liden Films)

Kisaki is first mentioned in episode 9 through flashbacks and whispers, but when he finally makes his on-screen debut, the moment lacks impact. There's no dramatic entrance, no heightened tension, just a man in glasses delivering exposition. For anime side characters intended to serve as central antagonists, a strong introduction is key.

Ad

Kisaki’s arrival fails to generate intrigue or menace, and by the time his significance is revealed, the narrative spotlight has already shifted to more dynamic characters.

2) Yajirobe (Dragon Ball Z)

A still of Yajirobe (Image via Toei Animation)

Yajirobe reappears in Dragon Ball Z during the Saiyan Saga, showing up just in time to deliver Senzu Beans. And that’s kind of it. He’s helpful, yes, but compared to the chaos and power-level escalation around him, his return feels underwhelming. There’s no buildup, no emotional weight, just a quick utility moment before the action moves on.

Ad

In a world of high-stakes power-ups, explosive rivalries, and dramatic entrances, anime side characters need to make their mark. Yajirobe has the legacy of being part of the original Dragon Ball, but his reintroduction here doesn’t capitalize on that history. It’s functional, not memorable, and for longtime fans, that’s a missed opportunity.

3) Milly Thompson (Trigun)

A still of Milly (Image via Madhouse)

Milly Thompson is introduced in the first few episodes of Trigun alongside her partner Meryl Stryfe. While Meryl gets most of the narrative focus and presence, Milly’s introduction feels like an afterthought. She’s portrayed as kind and strong, yet clumsy and overly comic in tone, traits that dilute her initial impact.

Ad

Anime side characters like Milly have the potential to shine with a distinct voice or standout trait, but her debut doesn’t quite deliver either. She’s there, but without a memorable scene or unique hook to grab the audience. It takes several episodes for viewers to start appreciating her depth, and by then, her underwhelming introduction has already left a forgettable mark.

4) Yuma Kuga (World Trigger)

A still of Yuma (A still of Toei Animation)

Yuma Kuga first appears in episode 1 of World Trigger, but despite his mysterious aura and white hair that screams importance, his introduction feels oddly subdued. He casually beats up bullies and shrugs off danger, yet it doesn’t carry the dramatic weight you’d expect from a major new player.

Ad

For anime side characters who are clearly powerful and positioned to shake up the story, a flat introduction can really undercut their impact. While Yuma becomes more compelling over time, his debut lacks the spark needed to make a strong first impression.

5) Kon (Bleach)

A still of Kon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kon debuts in Episode 6 of Bleach when Ichigo places a modified soul into a stuffed lion, bringing him to life. What follows is a burst of loud, goofy antics that clash with the otherwise intense and emotional tone of the show’s early episodes.

Ad

Instead of intrigue or comic charm, viewers are met with over-the-top slapstick that feels out of place. Comic relief anime side characters can shine when used effectively, but Kon’s entrance doesn’t land well.

His exaggerated behavior overshadows any chance at depth or relatability, and he quickly becomes more of a distraction than a welcome addition. As a result, his early impression feels more annoying than endearing, making it difficult for him to resonate with audiences at first.

Ad

Final thoughts

Anime side characters can go from supporting cast to fan-favorite legends, but it all starts with how they’re introduced. A great debut can cement a character’s legacy, while a weak one can leave them forgotten. Whether they wow us with power, mystery, or charm, the best anime side characters know how to make their entrance count.

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More