4 characters who would shine in Solo Leveling season 3 (& 4 who won't be as impressive)

Solo Leveling season 3 is about to raise the stakes in ways fans have never seen before. With god-tier Monarchs and Rulers entering the fray and the world teetering on the edge of chaos, this season promises high-octane battles, global conflicts, and character-defining moments. Only the strongest will thrive as the battle lines are drawn while others fade into the background.

For the uninitiated, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-Woo, a once-weak hunter who gains a unique ability, allowing him to grow stronger endlessly. Now evolving into the Shadow Monarch, Jin-Woo commands an undead army in a war spanning dimensions.

In this listicle, we spotlight four characters poised to shine, Sung Jin-Woo, Cha Hae-In, Bellion, and Thomas Andre, and four who may not be as impactful in Solo Leveling season 3, including Hwang Dong-Su, Lennart Niermann, Go Gun-Hee, and Yoo Jin-Ho.

Characters who will shine in Solo Leveling season 3

1) Sung Jin-Woo

A still of Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jin-Woo is the main event in Solo Leveling season 3. As the narrative dives deeper into the Monarch-Ruler conflict, Jin-Woo’s transformation into the Shadow Monarch takes center stage. He’s no longer just Earth’s strongest hunter and its protector.

This season will throw him into cosmic battles, ethical dilemmas, and strategic warfare. Expect his shadow army to evolve, his powers to reach terrifying new heights, and his leadership to be tested like never before. Simply put, this is his season.

2) Cha Hae-In

A still of Cha Hae-in (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This might finally be the season where Cha Hae-In steps fully into the spotlight. As the top-ranked female hunter and vice-guild master of the Hunters Guild, she brings both finesse and firepower. Her spiritual sensitivity gives her unique insight into the supernatural chaos brewing in Solo Leveling season 3. Her relationship with Jin-Woo, romantic tension included, might become more central.

With her divine-level swordsmanship and growing emotional depth, she’s primed for major development and some show-stealing battles.

3) Bellion

A still of Bellion (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Bellion’s arrival is one of the most exciting parts of Solo Leveling season 3. As the top general of the Shadow Monarch’s army and a relic of the ancient war, he brings serious lore, leadership, and power. His loyalty to Jin-Woo is fierce, but his personality and combat prowess ensure he won’t be just another shadow soldier.

Bellion’s presence elevates both the strategy and the scale of future battles, and fans should brace for one jaw-dropping entrance after another. He’s destined to become a fan-favorite.

4) Thomas Andre

A still of Thomas Andre (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The American juggernaut is more than just muscle. As one of the five National Level Hunters, Thomas Andre embodies brute force, pride, and surprising honor. With Solo Leveling season 3 shifting focus to international dynamics and the looming Monarch threat, Andre’s power and political influence are bound to shine.

His interactions with Jin-Woo, the rivalry turned reluctant alliance, add complexity to his role. Whether he’s smashing monsters or negotiating peace, Andre will be impossible to ignore this season.

Characters who won't be as impressive in Solo Leveling season 3

1) Hwang Dong-Su

A still of Dong-Su (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Hwang Dong-Su may have entered the story with menace, but Solo Leveling season 3 is way beyond his league. His obsession with revenge and personal grudges feel small in a season dominated by interdimensional war and godlike beings.

While he’s powerful by ordinary standards, his strength won’t stand up to Monarchs or Rulers. His arc doesn’t evolve much either, which makes him feel like a relic of earlier chapters rather than a player in the big leagues.

2) Lennart Niermann

A still of Niermann (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Germany’s strongest hunter might have a flashy introduction but don’t expect Lennart Niermann to make waves. His role in Solo Leveling season 3 is more about showcasing the global scale of the conflict than actually impacting it.

With limited screen time and little narrative weight, he’s overshadowed by more prominent figures like Thomas Andre and Jin-Woo. He’s got prestige, but Lennart’s presence is more background noise than spotlight-worthy in the chaos of Monarchs and world-shaking battles.

3) Go Gun-Hee

A still of Gun-Hee (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Go Gun-Hee is one of the series’ most respected figures, a leader with deep principles and real gravitas. However, in Solo Leveling season 3, the story accelerates beyond politics and into pure cosmic conflict.

Without spoiling too much, his role transitions from active involvement to symbolic presence. His wisdom still matters, but as battles escalate to an apocalyptic scale, Go Gun-Hee’s grounded leadership isn’t built for what’s coming. He’ll be remembered more for what he stood for than what he does this season.

4) Yoo Jin-Ho

A still of Yoo Jin-Ho (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yoo Jin-Ho is the emotional glue of the early arcs, a loyal friend, and comedic relief rolled into one. However, Solo Leveling season 3 is all about celestial war, ancient power, and tactical genius.

Jin-Ho’s charm and heart are still appreciated, but in a season dominated by world-ending threats, his limited combat ability makes it hard for him to stay relevant. He might still have touching moments with Jin-Woo but don’t expect him to do much more than offer moral support from the sidelines.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling season 3 raises the stakes with godlike Monarchs and Rulers taking center stage. Only the strongest and most strategic characters will thrive as the conflict scales to world-ending levels. While characters like Sung Jin-Woo and Bellion are primed to shine, others like Hwang Dong-Su and Yoo Jin-Ho may not keep up. This season is set to separate the true legends from the sidelined.

