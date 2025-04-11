10 anime characters like Leorio from Hunter x Hunter

When fans think of grounded, emotionally intelligent side characters with surprising moments of growth, anime characters like Leorio from Hunter x Hunter immediately come to mind. Leorio shines forward from among the four central characters that Yoshihiro Togashi created as he possesses genuine human qualities despite possessing Nen abilities.

His down-to-earth goals, like becoming a doctor, resonate just as deeply as his standout moments in arcs like Yorknew City and Election, where his loyalty and courage shine.

This list explores anime characters like Leorio—loyal, emotionally grounded figures who shine through their growth and heart. Maes Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Nobuchika Ginoza from Psycho-Pass share attributes that mirror how Leorio develops in his character journey.

The main appeal of Leorio in Hunter x Hunter comes from his firm beliefs, together with his brave nature and genuine empathy rather than his Nen abilities. These anime characters like Leorio embody the same warmth and resolve that define one of the most beloved figures in the series.

Relatable & grounded: anime characters like Leorio who steal the spotlight

1) Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

A still of Maes Hughes (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the first names that comes to mind when thinking about anime characters like Leorio is Maes Hughes. Appearing predominantly in the early episodes, Hughes serves as the emotional heart of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Much like Leorio in the Hunter Exam and Yorknew City arcs of Hunter x Hunter, Hughes offers comic relief, constantly showing off pictures of his daughter, but also acts as a grounding figure for Edward and Roy Mustang. His tragic demise in episode 10 parallels Leorio’s emotional moments, reminding fans that compassion often carries the heaviest weight.

2) Kuwabara Kazuma (Yu Yu Hakusho)

A still of Kazuma (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans of Hunter x Hunter may recognize similarities between Kuwabara and Leorio, especially since both characters come from the mind of Yoshihiro Togashi. Kuwabara appears early in the series and grows from a tough-talking delinquent into one of Yusuke’s most loyal friends.

In the Dark Tournament Arc, his willingness to fight for his friends, despite lacking the raw power of others, echoes Leorio’s role in both the Yorknew City and Chimera Ant arcs. Both characters act out of integrity and personal code rather than glory, making Kuwabara a quintessential example of anime characters like Leorio.

3) Iruka Umino (Naruto)

A still of Iruka (Image via Pierrot)

Iruka’s presence in the opening episodes of Naruto is critical. As the first adult to treat Naruto with kindness, his influence mirrors Leorio’s early care for Gon and Killua in Hunter x Hunter. Especially during the Land of Waves arc, Iruka’s moral compass helps shape Naruto’s ideals.

Like Leorio in the Hunter Exam arc, Iruka places emotional intelligence and mentorship above brute strength, becoming a quiet pillar of strength in the background. This makes him a perfect entry on this list of anime characters like Leorio.

4) Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu (My Hero Academia)

A still of Tetsutetsu (Image via Studio Bones)

Tetsutetsu brings a rugged sincerity and determination that easily earns him a place among anime characters like Leorio. Especially during the Joint Training Battle arc in season 5, he pushes himself to the limit to prove that sheer determination can rival inherited talent, just like Leorio often strives to stand tall among Nen geniuses in Hunter x Hunter.

His emotional investment in his team, loyalty to his classmates, and blue-collar hero persona echo the same grounded energy that defines Leorio's character.

5) Joe Kido (Digimon Adventure)

A still of Joe (Image via Toei Animation)

Joe Kido stands out during the Devimon and Etemon arcs as the voice of caution and logic. Like Leorio, who often takes the role of a realist during dangerous missions in Hunter x Hunter, Joe values strategy and responsibility over recklessness.

However, during the later arcs, particularly the Myotismon arc, Joe’s character arc peaks as he steps up to protect his team, very much in line with Leorio’s growth into a protective figure. Joe exemplifies anime characters like Leorio through his evolution from hesitant to heroic.

6) Yamaguchi Tadashi (Haikyuu!!)

A still of Yamaguchi (Image via Production I.G.)

Yamaguchi’s transformation throughout Haikyuu!!, especially during the Shiratorizawa match in season 3, makes him an ideal comparison for Leorio. Though not a star player, his dedication to mastering the jump float serve and overcoming self-doubt reflects Leorio’s efforts in Hunter x Hunter to become a doctor and grow emotionally.

Like Leorio in the Election arc, Yamaguchi surprises everyone by stepping up in a key moment, reminding viewers that strength comes in many forms. He’s an excellent addition to this roundup of anime characters like Leorio.

7) Nobuchika Ginoza (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Nobuchika (Image via Production I.G.)

Nobuchika Ginoza's arc, especially in season 2 and later parts of Psycho-Pass, strongly aligns with anime characters like Leorio. Initially bound by rules and cold logic, Ginoza gradually reveals a deep-rooted sense of responsibility and loyalty.

His emotional transformation, much like Leorio’s in the Election arc of Hunter x Hunter, unfolds under the weight of trauma, legacy, and the need to protect others. He offers a mature, grounded strength that resonates with fans who appreciate Leorio's nuanced role in the story.

8) Reigen Arataka (Mob Psycho 100)

A still of Arataka (Image via Studio Bones)

Reigen’s relationship with Mob mirrors Leorio’s bond with Gon in Hunter x Hunter. Despite lacking real psychic abilities, Reigen becomes Mob’s emotional guide, especially evident during season 2’s final episodes, when Mob loses control.

Like Leorio, Reigen often masks his sincerity behind bluster, but his actions prove his deep care. His moral leadership during conflicts, including the battle against Claw, aligns perfectly with Leorio’s non-combat contributions. Fans looking for anime characters like Leorio will instantly connect with Reigen’s grounded but impactful presence.

9) Yukio Okumura (Blue Exorcist)

A still of Yukio (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yukio’s duality is especially highlighted during the Kyoto Impure King arc, where his cold pragmatism clashes with his internal emotional struggle. Much like Leorio’s internal conflict about his role among powerful Nen users in Hunter x Hunter, Yukio deals with feelings of inadequacy while trying to protect Rin and their classmates. His responsibility and inner conflict align closely with the qualities fans admire in anime characters like Leorio.

10) Jean Kirstein (Attack on Titan)

A still of Jean Kirstein (Image via Wit Studio)

Jean’s arc from selfish cadet to selfless leader, especially in the Uprising and Marley arcs, parallels Leorio’s own growth throughout Hunter x Hunter. Despite not being the strongest soldier, Jean’s tactical mind, conscience, and care for his comrades shine through.

Like Leorio, Jean earns respect not by dominating fights but by standing firm for his beliefs. His speech to Floch in season 4 echoes the same kind of grounded idealism that defines anime characters like Leorio.

Final thoughts

Whether it’s their loyalty, emotional intelligence, or just the fact that they always show up when it counts, anime characters like Leorio bring a unique warmth and depth to their stories. They may not be the flashy protagonists, but they’re the ones who hold the heart of the team together, and that’s a kind of strength worth celebrating in the world of Hunter x Hunter and beyond.

