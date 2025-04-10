One My Hero Academia villain would be a better UA teacher than any other (& it's not Gentle Criminal)

As the series progressed, the world of My Hero Academia introduced a plethora of characters, both heroes and villains. Many villains were introduced, especially during the Tartarus breakout during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Among the characters was Lady Nagant, a former villain who was a Pro Hero for the Hero Public Safety Commission.

Lady Nagant's character was very intriguing, based on the concept of a Reo Hero turned villain. As of the current status of the anime series, several fans have started making theories on who could be a great UA teacher. While some have considered Gentle Criminal to be the prime candidate, Lady Nagant will be a better option, and here's why.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga/anime series.

Lady Nagant's role in the My Hero Academia series

Many fans of the My Hero Academia series have often considered other potential individuals who would excel as teachers. Many have concluded that Gentle Criminal would be the perfect candidate for the role, given his change in status from villain to hero, shown during episode 154 in the anime. His act of saving them from falling was shown as a heroic act, imprinting his character on the fans.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, Kaina Tsutsumi, also known as Lady Nagant, appeared and stopped Shigaraki from destroying the island. While this was her redemption, it is important to understand what led her to become a villain. Lady Nagant was a Pro Hero who worked for the Hero Public Safety Commission, tasked to take out corrupt heroes.

Her role as a UA teacher would be quite intriguing to see. She will likely be very disciplined and serious, given that it was her entire personality during her time in the Public Safety Commission. However, given how she was optimistic in the past before joining the commission, she would also be able to crack a smile every now and then.

Lady Nagant's quirk, Rifle from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

She probably wouldn't socialize with other teachers, given the nature of her personality. Moreover, the impact of working in the commission left on her would also affect her social skills greatly. But after being inspired by Midoriya, she would likely start being optimistic again, given how she acted when assisting Midoriya in episode 155, against Shigaraki.

Being the nature of her work, she has seen every side of a Hero, even darker sides like corruption. She will be able to guide the students better than anyone else because of her practical knowledge, giving her an edge over Gentle and the other villains.

Her resolve towards preventing what happened to her from happening to others will also inspire her to become a teacher and guide the students. Her quirk will also give her a teaching factor for those particular students who have quirks related to arms and weaponry.

Final thoughts

Lady Nagant's role in My Hero Academia can be considered somewhat complex and implicant towards deeper theories in the series. She is one of the villains with an iconic redemption, similar to Gentle Criminal. The only difference is that while Gentle was always a villain, Nagant was a Pro Hero who turned villain by the system she worked in.

It would be a refreshing point of view to watch Nagant become a UA teacher, given the potential and experience she has gained working throughout the years. As My Hero Academia moves towards the Final War arc, every minute contributions from characters such as Lady Nagant can be expected as the Heroes finally take on Shigaraki and All for One in the final clash.

