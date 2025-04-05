All Might was born to carry OFA in My Hero Academia (& the plot proves it)

All Might is one of the most iconic characters from My Hero Academia, right from the get-go. Known for being the pinnacle of justice, his quirk, One For All, is considered one of the most powerful in the series. He was the only hero who was able to defeat All for One in the past, despite suffering critical injuries in the process.

A question has been asked by many fans through the years, "Why was All Might so powerful in comparison to others during his time?" The answer may not just be his quirk but also his physiology that gave him an edge over others. Here is a theory that might provide some reasoning.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime/manga and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Why All Might from My Hero Academia deserved the One For All

Toshinori Yagi, known as All Might, was entirely different from all the other heroes during his time. When he was in middle school, Toshinori met Nana Shimura, the One for All user of that time. Despite being quirkless, Nana saw Toshinori's conviction in protecting others and became a symbol of peace.

Nana believed that Toshinori could use the quirk for good, and seeing this, she passed down the quirk to Toshinori, who became All Might. She also became his mentor, teaching him about the quirk before Toshinori finally joined U.A. High, and learned under Gran Torino to develop his quirk.

Now, why was Toshinori so different from the others? To answer that, one has to understand that in the My Hero Academia universe, any average person can endure more than actual humans. Keeping in mind all the anime/manga logic, an average student in U.A. High can be shot and thrown around vigorously, while sustaining very minimal injuries.

A young Toshinori who became the beloved All Might from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Meanwhile, Toshinori was so exceptionally powerful even before he received the quirk that he could utilize One For All the moment he got it at 100% power. Even Deku, who was considered to be the best successor of One For All, struggled at first to utilize the quirk to its full potential.

Also, one more notable fact can be brought to light, that all the previous users of the All for One quirk have died mostly because of not being able to consistently use 100% of the quirk, or probably at all. This should also give a perspective on how strong Toshinori actually was, even before he received the quirk to be able to use it at full power.

With every detail in mind, from the moment he got the quirk, All Might became the hero everyone could rely on. His adaptation to the quirk, at such a quick pace, can only conclude that him being in total compatibility with the quirk. It was like he was born to bear One For All, one of the strongest quirk in the My Hero Academia series.

Final thoughts

All Might is considered one of the greatest heroes of all time from the My Hero Academia series. His accomplishments and presence inspired many to become heroes, especially the young Izuku Midoriya, who later inherited the One For All. He stood as the beacon of peace for heroes to look up to and villains to fear.

With the new My Hero Academia spinoff series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, around the corner, a recap on All Might serves as a refresher to the fans as they prepare for the new series.

