What are Koichi Haimawari's powers in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? His Quirk, explained

Bones dropped their recent installment of the popular series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, in April 2025. The highly anticipated series blew the fans' minds on the release of its very first episode. Alongside a new animation style and a catchy storyline, the series also introduced several new characters to the vast roster.

Among them, the most popular is Koichi Haimawari, the main protagonist of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series. While some fans saw a glimpse of his quirk, they were left wanting more with only one question in mind: "What are Koichi Haimawari's powers?" Koichi Haimawari has the quirk Slide and Glide, alongside several other abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime/manga.

Koichi's Quirk in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Koichi Haimawari, known as The Skycrawler, formerly known as Nice Guy and The Crawler, is the main protagonist of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series. He was a Vigilante until he became the sidekick of Captain Celebrity. Now focusing on his quirk, Slide and Glide.

Initially, Koichi's quirk, Slide and Glide, allowed him to slide on any plain surface using repelling force projected from his hands and feet. He can use his quirk to move in every direction, even backwards. As mentioned in the anime, Koichi requires three limbs to use his quirk and can even use it to scale up walls.

After his encounter with Number 6, Koichi discovered that he can use his quirk from any part of his body. He also learned that his quirk can be used to create bursts of air that can be shot, and later on, energy blasts that do damage when rapidly fired. His quirk also provides him with enhanced speed, maneuverability, flotation, flight, and even a force field that enhances his combat abilities.

Throughout the manga, Koichi has been seen to create moves based on his quirk abilities through several instances and encounters. His moves include Kowtow Evasion, High-Speed Double Sweep, Wall Cling, Scrappy Thrust Style, Extra Oomph, which boosts his speed briefly, and Knuckle Style, four powerful attacks in rapid succession.

Koichi's other powers and abilities, explained

Koichi Haimawari, as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Other than his quirk, Koichi has other abilities that are unique to him. Koichi has subconscious actions and reflexes. His body moves on its own without him even sensing it. This can be seen when he jumped towards Soga to save Kazuho in the very first episode of the anime. The subconscious action is a natural ability he possesses, as it is not just limited to physical usage.

Due to a lack of decision-making when he enters his subconscious mind, Koichi's reflexes and reaction time increase greatly. During his fight with Number 6, Koichi's body automatically activated his quirk's force field ability to protect him from Number 6's explosive and rapid attacks. Even after Number 6 transformed into his "Hi-Crawler" form, Koichi's body perfectly evaded his attacks subconsciously.

Final thoughts

Koichi Haimawari, the main protagonist of the series, in his hero attire (Image via Bones)

While this article answered "What are Koichi Haimawari's powers?", Koichi from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series has a very interesting character. As the series progresses toward the second episode, fans of the anime await Koichi's quirk and abilities to unfold further. Rather than pro-heroes as seen in the main series, this series focuses on vigilantes, providing a different perspective.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series is set in the timeline previous to Izuku Midoriya's entering U.A. High School and becoming a hero. However, despite being a prequel to the main series, it can also be viewed as a standalone series.

