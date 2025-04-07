Eri's Rewind Quirk may be the explanation to this major My Hero Academia plothole

In the extensive world of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, quirks are an essential part of the day-to-day activities. Quirks are based on several elements of nature, providing power to the user. The quirks that control the elements of time are the most interesting ones, as they can create certain scenarios.

Among the users of quirks of such nature, two of the most iconic characters belonging to the hero faction are Eri and Sir Nighteye. However, some fans have based a question on events related to Eri's quirk, essentially nullifying Sir Nighteye's quirk. To answer this question, here is a theory to dive into the matter.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author's opinion.

The interaction between Eri and Sir Nighteye's quirk in My Hero Academia

Eri is using her Rewind quirk on Overhaul in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Before starting the discussion about the interaction of their quirks, a brief introduction is needed to understand them better. To start with, Eri has the quirk named Rewind. Her quirk allows her to revert any living being's body back into its previous physical state. The Quirk was the result of an extremely rare mutation, with no resemblance to any quirk from Eri's family lineage.

Turning to Sir Nighteye, his quirk, Foresight, allows him to track all the future moves of the target for an hour. Nighteye can activate his quirk just by physically touching his target and then making eye contact. His quirk did not show any restrictions in the anime, meaning he could see the future way beyond the years.

During the Shie Hassaikai arc from My Hero Academia in episode 76, Midoriya confronted the villain Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, in a final battle. Nighteye used his quirk to predict that Midoriya would lose his life and Overhaul would be able to make his escape. However, with Eri tied to his back, constantly using her quirk on Deku, he used 100% of his power and defeated Overhaul.

Nighteye is shocked at the results of the Midoria vs Overhaul battle from My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Once Overhaul was defeated and Deku became victorious, Nighteye was shocked and asked how that was possible, as it was something entirely different from what he had seen. And here is where the theory actually begins. According to the narration of the series, Nighteye's visions of the future are supposed to be absolute and set in stone.

It was probably due to Eri's presence and her quirk playing an active role in assisting Midoriya that he was able to change the future. So, where does this leave the status of Nighteye in My Hero Academia?

Nighteye's main iconic feature was his ability to look into the future and fight accordingly. However, this incident also proves that his power is not absolute as it was deemed previous to the incident.

This incident serves as a new exploration point for Sir Nighteye's quirk, Foresight. Based on the sequences of the incident, it can be deemed that Nighteye's quirk only works when the events of the present and the past are consistent with a particular timeline. While any changes should not disrupt Foresight, they may have done so at this instant because Eri's quirk also works with time.

Final thoughts

A common conclusion can be reached that any quirk that interferes with time will disrupt Sir Nighteye's Foresight. His Quirk may be one of the strongest in the My Hero Academia series, however, it has its limitations. The event that has been discussed here is just a brief exploration of the quirk's weakness. However, just because of having limitations does not make the credibility of Foresight any less.

There are hardly any quirks in the series, whose quirks are based on time control. Not just because of Eri, but Midoriya also has a tendency to push himself in tough situations, which may have also been a contributing factor.

