Fate of all 24 My Hero Academia villains by the end of the series, explained

The fate of the My Hero Academia villains has become a hot topic in the fandom as Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s acclaimed series has finally reached its conclusion.

The My Hero Academia villains have been pivotal in shaping the story’s trajectory, with characters like the main antagonists All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi/Toya Todoroki, Himiko Toga, and other members of the League of Villains playing crucial roles.

The supporting villains have also played an equally important part in building the narrative. These characters have indirectly influenced the transformation of the hero society. The battles against these villains have united the heroes in their fight to protect the future from evil.

With the series now concluded, fans are eager to learn the ultimate fates of these significant antagonists. This article lists all the My Hero Academia villains and details their fates by the end of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga. Readers' discretion is advised.

AFO, Shigaraki, and 22 other My Hero Academia villains: How their stories conclude by the end of the series

1) All For One (AFO)

AFO as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

AFO stands as the greatest antagonist among all the My Hero Academia villains. The self-proclaimed Demon Lord has faced numerous defeats, including significant losses against All Might and later against Bakugo. Despite being on the brink of demise multiple times, he returns to confront Deku in the final war, serving as the ultimate adversary.

In the climactic final battle, Deku, civilians including Eri and the evacuees at UA, and Shigaraki himself, defeat AFO. As a result, AFO meets his end by the conclusion of the series.

2) Tomura Shigaraki (Tenko Shimura)

Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Although Tenko Shimura becomes one of the greatest My Hero Academia villains, later infamous as the symbol of fear, Tomura Shigaraki is ultimately a tragic victim of circumstances. AFO’s manipulation sets off a chain of events that leads Shigaraki down the villainous path.

In his final battle against Deku, the hero manages to break his wall of hatred as he opens up to his arch-enemy. Later, his vestige aids Deku in defeating AFO (in Shigaraki’s body) for good, causing his body to crumble away into ashes. Thus, Tomura Shigaraki dies by the end of the story.

All Might later surmises that while Tomura's life couldn't be saved, Deku redeemed his soul by shattering his hatred, allowing him to find peace in his final moments.

3) Dabi (Toya Todoroki)

Dabi using Blueflame (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased (hinted)

Endeavor’s eldest son, Toya Todoroki, becomes one of the most infamous My Hero Academia villains, Dabi. During the final war, Dabi attempts to self-destruct, intending to take down Endeavor and his family along with him.

He begins to explode, but Shoto intervenes with his Great Glacial Aegir, extinguishing Dabi’s inferno. Post-final war, Dabi survives but his body is left in a fragile state due to the injuries.

He is kept in a holding facility under treatment that maintains his slowly dying body. After the eight-year time skip, nothing is mentioned about Dabi. However, given that his days were already numbered after the war, it is likely that he has died.

4) Himiko Toga

Toga saves Ochako's life by giving her a blood transfusion. (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Himiko Toga is one of the most debated and conflicted characters among the My Hero Academia villains, and her final action further adds to it. The epilogue arc confirms Toga's death in a contentious manner.

Following her intense battle with Ochako during the final war, Toga still sacrifices herself to save Ochako’s life. She gives Ochako a blood transfusion, as Ochako has lost a significant amount of blood. However, Toga's ultimate sacrifice is not captured and remains unseen by the rest of the world.

This conclusion, perceived by many as unfair and unsatisfactory, has sparked debates among fans regarding Horikoshi's decision to end Toga and Ochako’s story in such a manner.

5) Twice (Jin Bubaigawara)

Status: Deceased

Jin Bubaigawara, better known by his villain name Twice, is a key member of the League of Villains. He plays a pivotal role throughout the series, particularly during the Meta Liberation Army Arc and the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

However, Twice's journey is cut short early at the beginning of Paranormal Liberation War Arc when Hawks eliminates him during the Gunga Villa raid to prevent him from aiding the villains with his formidable quirk.

Although Twice meets his end long before the final war, his quirk remains a significant factor as Toga later uses it during her fight with Ochako and others. Despite his early death, Twice remains among the most impactful My Hero Academia villains.

6) Kurogiri

My Hero Academia villains Kurogiri and Shigaraki (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Kurogiri was a Nomu created by Dr. Garaki under AFO's orders using the corpse of Oboro Shirakumo. Tasked with aiding and protecting Shigaraki, Kurogiri's warp quirk proved invaluable to the League of Villains. Despite being a villain, traces of Shirakumo's personality persisted within Kurogiri.

Aizawa and Present Mic managed to connect with the remnants of Shirakumo during the final battle and use Kurogiri’s quirk to assist the heroes. However, this took a heavy toll on his body. In a final effort to protect Shigaraki from Deku's attack, Kurogiri sacrificed himself, though Bakugo ultimately thwarted his attempt, leading to Kurogiri's demise. Kurogiri's end brings a semblance of closure to Aizawa and Present Mic, who were grieving the death of their friend Oboro Shirakumo.

7) Spinner (Shuichi Iguchi)

Spinner, one of the My Hero Academia villains (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Shuichi Iguchi, aka Spinner, is one of the few League of Villains members who survive by the end of the series. As a heteromorph inspired by Stain’s ideology, Spinner played a key role in leading the heteromorph rebellion during the final war.

After Shoji and Present Mic defeated Spinner, he was arrested and imprisoned. Post-final war, Spinner wrote a book about the League and its leader, Shigaraki, his dear friend, to honor his memory and ensure their legacy is remembered.

8) Mr. Compress (Atsuhiro Sako)

Mr. Compress in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Atsuhiro Sako, better known as Mr. Compress, is one of the few core members of the League of Villains who survives by the end of the story. His journey as the villain, concluded before the final war, as he sacrificed himself to help Shigaraki/AFO escape at the end of the Paranormal Liberation War.

After Mirio knocked him out, Mr. Compress was apprehended and imprisoned. In the final chapter 430, he appears in a panel reading Spinner's book on Shigaraki and the League.

9) Gigantomachia (also called "Machia" for short)

Gigantomachia in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Gigantomachia, one of AFO's most loyal servants and former bodyguard, stands as one of the most formidable My Hero Academia villains. Throughout the series, he faithfully carries out AFO's orders, occasionally assisting Shigaraki and the League.

During the final war, the heroes manage to take control of Machia using Shinso's Brainwashing, using him to fight AFO. However, in chapter 385, AFO, restored to his prime with Eri’s quirk, obliterates Machia's entire body in a single massive lightning blast, ending his life.

10) Overhaul (Kai Chisaki)

Overhaul in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Kai Chisaki, aka Overhaul, is the main antagonist of the Shie Hassaikai Arc. As the former leader of the now-disbanded Yakuza group Shie Hassaikai, Chisaki is notorious for cruelly treating Eri, making him one of the most reviled villains in My Hero Academia.

After Deku defeats Chisaki, he’s arrested, and Shigaraki and the League sever his arms, leaving him powerless. He briefly appears during the Dark Hero Arc. Following the final war, the former boss of Shie Hassaikai visits Chisaki in prison, urging him to seek redemption for his past sins.

11) Stain (Chizome Akaguro)

One of the most notorious My Hero Academia villains, Stain (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Chizome Akaguro, infamous by his villain name, Hero Killer: Stain, is among the most impactful My Hero Academia villains. Despite his notorious reputation, Stain ultimately sides with the heroes in the final war, aiding All Might in his last battle against AFO during the Mecha All Might vs. AFO showdown.

He meets his end in the same fight, where AFO kills him and steals his quirk, Bloodcurdle. His final words were telling All Might to live on and triumph.

12) Gentle (Danjuro Tobita) and La Brava (Manami Aiba)

Former My Hero Academia villains, Gentle and La Brava (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive

Danjuro Tobita, aka Gentle Criminal, and his sidekick, Manami Aiba, aka La Brava, initially serve as the main antagonists in the U.A. School Festival Arc. However, Horikoshi sensei gave these My Hero Academia villains significant character development. In the final war, they side with the heroes.

La Brava reclaims U.A.'s hacked systems from Skeptic. Gentle prevents a prison break and helps keep the Coffin in the Sky afloat during the battle against Shigaraki(AFO). By the series' end, they open a cyber company, GEL Inc., which continues to assist the heroes. They are hinted to be engaged in the 8-year time skip.

13) Lady Nagant (Kaina Tsutsumi)

Lady Nagant in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive

Kaina Tsutsumi, also known by her alias Lady Nagant, plays a pivotal role during the Dark Hero Arc. Her redemption arc starts after her confrontation with Deku.

Although this former pro hero and villain survives the final war, she chooses to remain in confinement despite being offered the chance to walk free, as revealed in her conversation with Hawks in chapter 426.

14) Dr. Kyudai Garaki (Daruma Ujiko)

One of the My Hero Academia villains, Daruma Ujiko (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Dr. Kyudai Garaki, also known by many aliases, including Daruma Ujiko, Dr. Tsubasa, and simply the Doctor, is among the most notorious My Hero Academia villains. As AFO's right-hand man, Garaki played a crucial role in many of the series' darkest moments.

He was arrested and imprisoned following the raid at Jaku Hospital. Although he is last mentioned as being alive, his status or whereabouts remain undisclosed in the series' epilogue.

15) Re-Destro (Rikiya Yotsubashi)

One of the My Hero Academia villains, Re-Destro (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Rikiya Yotsubashi, better known by his alias Re-Destro, plays a significant role in the Meta Liberation Army Arc and the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

After his battle with Edgeshot at the Gunga Villa site during the latter arc, Re-Destro is ultimately defeated and arrested. Following his imprisonment, Rikiya doesn't make any further appearances in the series.

16) Muscular (Goto Imasuji)

Muscular, one of the most notorious My Hero Academia villains (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Goto Imasuji, notorious as the villain Muscular, is a key antagonist in the Forest Training Camp Arc. Deku’s intense battle with Muscular during this arc presents a significant challenge, but the hero ultimately emerges victorious, leading to Muscular's imprisonment.

The villain reappears during the Dark Hero Arc after AFO incites prison breaks. However, Deku easily defeats him this time, resulting in Muscular's re-arrest. By the series' end, Muscular remains imprisoned.

17) Kunieda

One of the My Hero Academia villains, Kunieda (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Kunieda is one of the My Hero Academia villains freed by AFO during the Tartarus prison break, following which he joins the Demon Lord's forces. As a notorious criminal imprisoned for mass murder and corpse collecting, Kunieda became a member of the PLF army during the final war.

He confronts Aoyama and Fat Gum at the Troy site but is ultimately defeated by Aoyama and Hagakure's joint effort, leading to his re-arrest and imprisonment.

18) Skeptic (Tomoyasu Chikazoku)

One of the My Hero Academia villains, Skeptic (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Tomoyasu Chikazoku, known by his code name Skeptic, was a leading member of the modern Meta Liberation Army. He later became one of the nine lieutenants of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

He is a key villain in the Meta Liberation Army Arc and a minor antagonist in the Paranormal Liberation War and Final War Arcs. During the final war, La Brava hacks his system and exposes his location, leading to his arrest by Hound Dog, Shindo, and Ms. Joke.

19) Moonfish

Moonfish, one of the My Hero Academia villains (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Moonfish is a member of the League of Villains' Vanguard Action Squad who attacked Deku and the other students during their school field trip in Forest Training Camp Arc.

Following his defeat and arrest there, he is imprisoned in Tartarus, awaiting execution. However, AFO frees him during the Tartarus prison break. In the final war, Moonfish fights alongside Toga at the Okuto Island site, where he is ultimately defeated and re-arrested.

20) Iceman (Geten Himura)

Geten in the anime (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Geten Himura, aka Iceman, was a key member of the Meta Liberation Army and later became one of the PLF's nine lieutenants. In the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, Cementoss defeated him during the Gunga Villa raid, leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

21) Magne (Kenji Hikiishi)

My Hero Academia villain Mange (Image via Bones)

Status: Deceased

Kenji Hikiishi, known by her villain name, Magne, was a member of the League of Villains. As part of their Vanguard Action Squad, she was a key antagonist in the Forest Training Camp Arc.

Magne met her end at the hands of Overhaul when the League of Villains clashed with the Shie Hassaikai. Despite surprising him and landing a hit, the Yakuza leader blew her apart with his quirk.

22) Mustard

Mustard, one of the My Hero Academia villains (Image via Bones)

Status: Alive/Arrested

Mustard, a member of the League of Villains' Vanguard Action Squad, is one of the key antagonists in the Forest Training Camp Arc. During the same arc, he was defeated by 1-B students Tetsutetsu and Kendo, resulting in his arrest and imprisonment.

23) Giran (Kagero Okuta)

Giran's fate is unknown. (Image via Bones)

Status: Unknown

Kagero Okuta, aka Giran, is a broker affiliated with the League of Villains, responsible for scouting recruits for the organization. He last appeared in chapter 266 during the Gunga Villa raid, where he was seen attending a meeting.

The manga hasn't mentioned him since. It's possible he was arrested alongside other PLF members, but he could have also escaped or met an unknown fate.

24) Unnamed/less significant members of villain organizations like Shie Hassaikai and PLF

Re-Destro addressing the PLF members (Image via Bones)

While countless other villains were introduced by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi throughout the series, including unnamed and less significant members of organizations like Shie Hassaikai, the Paranormal Liberation Front (PLF), and other minor antagonist groups, most were arrested by the series' end.

