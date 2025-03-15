Naruto fandom furious as their biggest Boruto criticism is turned back on them

Fans of Naruto are locked in a passionate argument about Boruto, which serves as the sequel series about the next ninja generation. Devoted fans have long denounced Boruto for drifting away from its ninja origins because they regard the original series as having maintained a stronger adherence to traditional shinobi elements.

However, a recent viral social media post featuring imagery from one of Naruto's most beloved arcs has sparked contentious discussions across Twitter, as it exposes a potentially uncomfortable truth: the initial series departed from conventional ninja motifs earlier than most fans would like to recognize.

Naruto vs. Boruto: Fan debate ignites over supernatural elements and ninja traditions

The controversy centers around an image of the Asura Path of Pain from Naruto Shippuden because he had multiple arms with mechanized parts and powerful technological weapons, which contradicts traditional ninja principles.

The post disputes the usual complaint about Boruto neglecting ninja traditions by highlighting that their ancestor contained fan-favorite arcs, which were just as fantastical.

The Chunin Exams showcased Hidden Sound ninjas with advanced "scientific ninja tools," Gaara morphed into a massive sand monster during the exams, and the Third Hokage summoned the god of death.

The post achieved widespread attention by pointing out that the first episode introduced a giant nine-tailed fox, which established supernatural elements as fundamental to the series. The critic community faced backlash for their approval of supernatural features yet their disapproval of these same elements in Boruto.

How the fans reacted

The Twitter response has been swift and divisive, creating two distinct camps within the anime community. Many long-time fans have acknowledged the validity of the criticism, with many fans revisiting their nostalgic perspectives on the original series.

"Yk what they mean when they say that tho This is tame compared to lazer battles in space", said one fan.

"Poll it, Chunin exams is all really Naruto fans favorite arc", said another fan.

"I think what they mean is that they miss fights like the one with Zabuza. There, Naruto and Sasuke actually combined teamwork, various jutsus, and shuriken to win. Having characters rely on one jutsu made the story less satisfying for me," stated one fan.

However, resistance remains strong among Boruto critics. Others have suggested that while both series feature non-traditional elements, the first one incorporated them more organically into its world-building.

"Wow. One guy that doesn’t fit the stereotypical mold. I guess that this makes the Boruto good in your eyes somehow", said one fan.

"I think when ppl say ts they mean this they meant to say “I miss when Naruto was more grounded and there weren’t gods throwing nukes at eachother”, said another fan.

"still is, naruto fights are choreographed much better than boruto," stated another fan.

Conclusion

The current discussion demonstrates how nostalgia powerfully influences the way fans perceive various series. Due to the nostalgic memories and personal growth experiences fans associate with it, the original series receives leniency for its narrative inconsistencies, whereas its sequel, Boruto, faces difficulty earning the same acceptance.

Naruto fans who previously accepted its exaggerated power scaling and long story arcs now express criticism toward Boruto for employing similar storytelling methods. Social media discourse reveals how even iconic works like Naruto possess flaws we often overlook due to nostalgia.

